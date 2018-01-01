You are here » Home » » Maris Spinners Ltd
Maris Spinners Ltd.
|BSE: 531503
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE866D01010
|BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar
|39.90
|
1.90
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
39.90
|
HIGH
39.90
|
LOW
39.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maris Spinners Ltd
|OPEN
|39.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|44.75
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|1275.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|39.90
|CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|44.75
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|1275.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|32.60
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|117.73
|104.87
|119.69
|Operating Profit
|12.79
|14.30
|16.77
|Other Income
|2.79
|2.53
|3.05
|Interest
|4.74
|5.42
|6.40
|Depreciation
|5.06
|4.93
|5.41
|Profit Before Tax
|2.99
|3.95
|4.96
|Tax
|0.34
|0.76
|1.65
|Profit After Tax
|2.65
|3.19
|3.31
|Share Capital
|8.04
|8.03
|8.03
|Reserves
|14.45
|11.79
|9.56
|Net Worth
|22.49
|19.82
|17.59
|Loans
|47.02
|46.40
|48.49
|Gross Block
|115.70
|113.42
|111.56
|Investments
|0.07
|0.01
|0.00
|Cash
|1.55
|0.42
|0.13
|Debtors
|13.01
|13.28
|16.53
|Net Working Capital
|38.85
|33.54
|30.66
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|10.86
|13.64
|14.01
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|2.25
|3.04
|2.77
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|3.30
|3.77
|3.92
|Dividend (%)
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.80
|0.80
Quick Links for Maris Spinners:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices