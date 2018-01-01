JUST IN
Maris Spinners Ltd.

BSE: 531503 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE866D01010
BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar 39.90 1.90
(5.00%)
OPEN

39.90

 HIGH

39.90

 LOW

39.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maris Spinners Ltd
Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 117.73 104.87 119.69
Operating Profit 12.79 14.30 16.77
Other Income 2.79 2.53 3.05
Interest 4.74 5.42 6.40
Depreciation 5.06 4.93 5.41
Profit Before Tax 2.99 3.95 4.96
Tax 0.34 0.76 1.65
Profit After Tax 2.65 3.19 3.31
 
Share Capital 8.04 8.03 8.03
Reserves 14.45 11.79 9.56
Net Worth 22.49 19.82 17.59
Loans 47.02 46.40 48.49
Gross Block 115.70 113.42 111.56
Investments 0.07 0.01 0.00
Cash 1.55 0.42 0.13
Debtors 13.01 13.28 16.53
Net Working Capital 38.85 33.54 30.66
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 10.86 13.64 14.01
Net Profit Margin (%) 2.25 3.04 2.77
Earning Per Share (Rs) 3.30 3.77 3.92
Dividend (%) 10.00 10.00 10.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.80 0.80
