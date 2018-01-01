JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maris Spinners Ltd

Maris Spinners Ltd.

BSE: 531503 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE866D01010
BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar 39.90 1.90
(5.00%)
OPEN

39.90

 HIGH

39.90

 LOW

39.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maris Spinners Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 39.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.75
52-Week low 22.60
P/E 56.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.90
Sell Qty 1275.00
OPEN 39.90
CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.75
52-Week low 22.60
P/E 56.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.90
Sell Qty 1275.00
Filter:

Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 117.73 104.87 119.69
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 117.73 104.87 119.69
Other Income 2.79 2.53 3.05
Stock Adjustments -3.44 4.16 -1.61
Total Income 117.08 111.56 121.13
Expenditure
Raw Materials 69.33 62.24 69.93
Power & Fuel Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 8.69 8.66 7.34
Other Manufacturing Expenses 20.93 21.81 22.08
Selling and Administration Expenses 5.34 4.56 4.99
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.01
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 104.29 97.27 104.35
Operating Profit 12.79 14.30 16.77
Interest 4.74 5.42 6.40
Gross Profit 8.05 8.88 10.37
Depreciation 5.06 4.93 5.41
Profit Before Tax 2.99 3.95 4.96
Tax 0.34 0.76 1.65
Net Profit 2.65 3.19 3.31
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maris Spinners: