Maris Spinners Ltd.
|BSE: 531503
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE866D01010
|BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar
|39.90
|
1.90
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
39.90
|
HIGH
39.90
|
LOW
39.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maris Spinners Ltd
|OPEN
|39.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|44.75
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|1275.00
Filter:
Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|117.73
|104.87
|119.69
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|117.73
|104.87
|119.69
|Other Income
|2.79
|2.53
|3.05
|Stock Adjustments
|-3.44
|4.16
|-1.61
|Total Income
|117.08
|111.56
|121.13
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|69.33
|62.24
|69.93
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|8.69
|8.66
|7.34
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|20.93
|21.81
|22.08
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|5.34
|4.56
|4.99
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|104.29
|97.27
|104.35
|Operating Profit
|12.79
|14.30
|16.77
|Interest
|4.74
|5.42
|6.40
|Gross Profit
|8.05
|8.88
|10.37
|Depreciation
|5.06
|4.93
|5.41
|Profit Before Tax
|2.99
|3.95
|4.96
|Tax
|0.34
|0.76
|1.65
|Net Profit
|2.65
|3.19
|3.31
