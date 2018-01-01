You are here » Home
» » Maris Spinners Ltd
Maris Spinners Ltd.
|BSE: 531503
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE866D01010
|
BSE
11:54 | 12 Mar
|
39.90
|
1.90
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
39.90
|
HIGH
39.90
|
LOW
39.90
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maris Spinners Ltd
|OPEN
|39.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|44.75
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|1275.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|39.90
|CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|44.75
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|1275.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|32.60
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|29.79
|32.36
|31.47
|35.29
|28.27
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|29.79
|32.36
|31.47
|35.29
|28.27
|Expenditure
|27.73
|30.94
|27.85
|32.79
|26.48
|Operating Profit
|2.06
|1.42
|3.62
|2.51
|1.79
|Interest
|0.95
|1.21
|1.37
|0.85
|1.07
|PBDT
|1.11
|0.21
|2.26
|1.65
|0.72
|Depreciation
|1.19
|1.19
|1.18
|1.35
|1.24
|PBT
|0.01
|-0.89
|1.17
|0.30
|-0.52
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|-0.35
|0.00
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-0.89
|0.82
|0.65
|-0.52
|EPS (Rs)
|0.01
|-1.09
|1.00
|0.80
|-0.63
Quick Links for Maris Spinners: