JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maris Spinners Ltd

Maris Spinners Ltd.

BSE: 531503 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE866D01010
BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar 39.90 1.90
(5.00%)
OPEN

39.90

 HIGH

39.90

 LOW

39.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maris Spinners Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 39.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.75
52-Week low 22.60
P/E 56.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.90
Sell Qty 1275.00
OPEN 39.90
CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.75
52-Week low 22.60
P/E 56.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.90
Sell Qty 1275.00
Filter:

Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 29.79 32.36 31.47 35.29 28.27
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 29.79 32.36 31.47 35.29 28.27
Expenditure 27.73 30.94 27.85 32.79 26.48
Operating Profit 2.06 1.42 3.62 2.51 1.79
Interest 0.95 1.21 1.37 0.85 1.07
PBDT 1.11 0.21 2.26 1.65 0.72
Depreciation 1.19 1.19 1.18 1.35 1.24
PBT 0.01 -0.89 1.17 0.30 -0.52
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.35 -0.35 0.00
Net Profit 0.01 -0.89 0.82 0.65 -0.52
EPS (Rs) 0.01 -1.09 1.00 0.80 -0.63
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maris Spinners: