Maris Spinners Ltd.

BSE: 531503 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE866D01010
BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar 39.90 1.90
(5.00%)
39.90

39.90

39.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maris Spinners Ltd
OPEN 39.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.75
52-Week low 22.60
P/E 56.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.90
Sell Qty 1275.00
Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 63.83 63.56 56.96 51.90 55.51
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 63.83 63.56 56.96 51.90 55.51
Total Expenditure 58.79 59.19 48.55 46.03 47.07
Operating Profit 5.04 4.37 8.41 5.87 8.43
Interest 2.58 1.92 2.82 2.67 2.75
Gross Profit 2.46 2.45 5.59 3.20 5.68
Depreciation 2.37 2.59 2.47 2.50 2.43
PBT 0.27 -0.14 3.13 0.70 3.25
Tax 0.35 -0.60 0.94 0.16 0.60
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.08 0.46 2.19 0.54 2.65
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.08 0.46 2.19 0.54 2.65
Equity Share Capital 8.04 8.04 8.04 8.03 8.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -0.09 0.57 2.68 0.67 3.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23
Share Holding (%) 0.00 28.02 28.00 28.00 28.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0.59 0.59 0.59 0.59
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 71.98 72.00 72.00 72.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
