You are here » Home » » Maris Spinners Ltd
Maris Spinners Ltd.
|BSE: 531503
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE866D01010
|BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar
|39.90
|
1.90
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
39.90
|
HIGH
39.90
|
LOW
39.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maris Spinners Ltd
|OPEN
|39.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|44.75
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|1275.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|39.90
|CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|44.75
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|1275.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|32.60
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|93.62
|85.22
|83.89
|91.31
|88.98
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|93.62
|85.22
|83.89
|91.31
|88.98
|Total Expenditure
|86.52
|74.95
|72.15
|77.91
|70.92
|Operating Profit
|7.10
|10.28
|11.74
|13.40
|18.06
|Interest
|3.53
|3.89
|4.03
|4.85
|5.11
|Gross Profit
|3.57
|6.39
|7.72
|8.55
|12.95
|Depreciation
|3.56
|3.70
|3.65
|5.17
|5.24
|PBT
|0.28
|2.69
|4.06
|3.37
|7.71
|Tax
|0.35
|1.02
|0.75
|0.46
|1.48
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.07
|1.67
|3.31
|2.91
|6.23
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.07
|1.67
|3.31
|2.91
|6.23
|Equity Share Capital
|8.04
|8.04
|8.03
|8.02
|8.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|2.04
|4.06
|3.63
|7.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.23
|0.23
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|28.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.59
|0.59
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|72.00
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Maris Spinners:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices