You are here » Home » » Maris Spinners Ltd
Maris Spinners Ltd.
|BSE: 531503
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE866D01010
|BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar
|39.90
|
1.90
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
39.90
|
HIGH
39.90
|
LOW
39.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maris Spinners Ltd
|OPEN
|39.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|44.75
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|1275.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|39.90
|CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|44.75
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|1275.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|32.60
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|120.52
|107.41
|122.74
|119.70
|107.65
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|120.52
|107.41
|122.74
|119.70
|107.65
|Total Expenditure
|107.73
|93.10
|105.97
|97.31
|89.10
|Operating Profit
|12.78
|14.30
|16.78
|22.39
|18.55
|Interest
|4.74
|5.42
|6.40
|7.47
|7.33
|Gross Profit
|8.05
|8.88
|10.38
|14.92
|11.21
|Depreciation
|5.06
|4.93
|5.41
|7.12
|6.93
|PBT
|2.99
|3.95
|4.96
|7.80
|4.28
|Tax
|0.34
|0.76
|1.65
|3.76
|0.60
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|2.65
|3.19
|3.31
|4.04
|3.68
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|2.65
|3.19
|3.31
|4.04
|3.68
|Equity Share Capital
|8.04
|8.03
|8.03
|8.02
|8.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|14.45
|11.79
|9.56
|7.21
|4.10
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|3.24
|3.90
|4.05
|4.95
|4.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|Share Holding (%)
|28.02
|28.00
|28.00
|28.00
|28.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.59
|0.59
|0.59
|0.59
|0.59
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|71.98
|72.00
|72.00
|72.00
|72.00
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Maris Spinners:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices