JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maris Spinners Ltd

Maris Spinners Ltd.

BSE: 531503 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE866D01010
BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar 39.90 1.90
(5.00%)
OPEN

39.90

 HIGH

39.90

 LOW

39.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maris Spinners Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 39.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.75
52-Week low 22.60
P/E 56.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.90
Sell Qty 1275.00
OPEN 39.90
CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.75
52-Week low 22.60
P/E 56.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.90
Sell Qty 1275.00

Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Company Information

Maris Spinners Ltd

Maris Spinners was incorporated as a private limited company on 18 Sep.'79. It became a deemed public company in Jul.'94. It was promoted by M Thangavelu, M Rengaswamy and their associates. The company manufactures 100% cotton carded yarn of counts 30s and 40s for weaving, knitting and handlooms. Its spinning unit is located in the Mysore district of Karnataka. Commercial production commenced i...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Managing Director : Anand Kumar Rengaswamy
Director : T Jayaraman
Director : T Raghuraman
Director : S Venkataramani
Director : S Srivatsan
Director : Premal H Udani
Director : Kamala Thangavelu
Company Secretary : K V S Raghavan
Director : A Harigovind
AUDITOR : N C S Raghavan & Co/Vijayakumar Janadri
IND NAME : Textiles - Cotton/Blended
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
11 Cathedral Road, ,Chennai,Tamil Nadu-600086
Ph : 91-044-28115910/12/18
WEBSITE : http://www.maris.co.in
E-mail : admin@maris.co.in

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maris Spinners: