Maris Spinners Ltd.
|BSE: 531503
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE866D01010
|BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar
|39.90
|
1.90
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
39.90
|
HIGH
39.90
|
LOW
39.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maris Spinners Ltd
Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Company Information
Maris Spinners was incorporated as a private limited company on 18 Sep.'79. It became a deemed public company in Jul.'94. It was promoted by M Thangavelu, M Rengaswamy and their associates. The company manufactures 100% cotton carded yarn of counts 30s and 40s for weaving, knitting and handlooms. Its spinning unit is located in the Mysore district of Karnataka. Commercial production commenced i...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Managing Director :
|Anand Kumar Rengaswamy
|Director :
|T Jayaraman
|Director :
|T Raghuraman
|Director :
|S Venkataramani
|Director :
|S Srivatsan
|Director :
|Premal H Udani
|Director :
|Kamala Thangavelu
|Company Secretary :
|K V S Raghavan
|Director :
|A Harigovind
|AUDITOR :
|N C S Raghavan & Co/Vijayakumar Janadri
|IND NAME :
|Textiles - Cotton/Blended
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|11 Cathedral Road, ,Chennai,Tamil Nadu-600086
|Ph : 91-044-28115910/12/18
|WEBSITE : http://www.maris.co.in
|E-mail : admin@maris.co.in
