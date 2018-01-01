Maris Spinners Ltd

Maris Spinners was incorporated as a private limited company on 18 Sep.'79. It became a deemed public company in Jul.'94. It was promoted by M Thangavelu, M Rengaswamy and their associates. The company manufactures 100% cotton carded yarn of counts 30s and 40s for weaving, knitting and handlooms. Its spinning unit is located in the Mysore district of Karnataka. Commercial production commenced i...> More