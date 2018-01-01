JUST IN
Maris Spinners Ltd.

BSE: 531503 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE866D01010
BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar 39.90 1.90
(5.00%)
OPEN

39.90

 HIGH

39.90

 LOW

39.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maris Spinners Ltd
Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Net Profit

Net Profit

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
UltraTech Cem. 4177.25 94.20 2.31 2627.72
Grasim Inds 1105.90 5.10 0.46 1560.00
Shree Cement 16187.50 163.60 1.02 1339.11
Vardhman Textile 1328.25 15.65 1.19 1001.59
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 5.45 2.32 970.09
Pidilite Inds. 890.45 12.55 1.43 773.79
Tata Chemicals 690.85 3.80 0.55 692.71
Castrol India 206.75 2.55 1.25 674.91
The Ramco Cement 739.30 13.90 1.92 649.29
ACC 1563.45 29.35 1.91 602.40
SRF 1877.25 23.30 1.26 418.82
GHCL 264.55 -2.50 -0.94 386.77
OCL India 1301.75 60.80 4.90 383.87
Supreme Inds. 1184.40 -6.45 -0.54 379.30
Finolex Inds. 648.45 18.00 2.86 352.18
Trident 67.70 0.70 1.04 336.98
Guj Alkalies 705.95 4.75 0.68 308.10
Welspun India 60.65 -0.35 -0.57 306.55
Aarti Inds. 1158.35 -5.95 -0.51 306.68
Binny 215.00 -0.95 -0.44 290.42
