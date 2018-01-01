JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maris Spinners Ltd

Maris Spinners Ltd.

BSE: 531503 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE866D01010
BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar 39.90 1.90
(5.00%)
OPEN

39.90

 HIGH

39.90

 LOW

39.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maris Spinners Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 39.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.75
52-Week low 22.60
P/E 56.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.90
Sell Qty 1275.00
OPEN 39.90
CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.75
52-Week low 22.60
P/E 56.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.90
Sell Qty 1275.00

Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Total Assets

Total Assets

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
UltraTech Cem. 4177.25 2.31 25674.12 23231.76 878.39 30489.44
Alok Inds. 3.04 4.83 17152.68 15636.79 0.00 27172.52
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 2.32 15288.83 5978.65 320.02 19163.60
Grasim Inds 1105.90 0.46 8154.86 6886.81 375.48 17042.17
Tata Chemicals 690.85 0.55 1748.34 1460.23 121.83 11051.79
Shree Cement 16187.50 1.02 4635.39 2599.12 710.44 9950.89
Future Enterp. 34.65 -3.08 6999.31 5847.93 386.34 9576.74
ACC 1563.45 1.91 14070.45 7462.38 260.82 8843.14
Century Textiles 1187.00 4.81 10395.39 6204.92 158.40 8350.16
Bombay Rayon 46.65 -4.99 4712.01 3176.96 8.94 8282.13
Sterling Biotech 2.76 -4.83 3287.53 2726.29 2442.30 8225.10
India Cements 149.45 3.10 7501.49 6972.88 127.81 8219.93
Sintex Inds. 18.45 0.27 3969.34 3761.77 2493.23 8055.04
Arvind Ltd 402.20 3.26 3215.86 2958.26 58.32 6240.37
Ruchi Soya Inds. 16.90 -0.88 6010.26 5497.10 29.16 6240.07
Vardhman Textile 1328.25 1.19 5790.57 2458.15 48.54 6214.40
Jain Irrigation 107.95 3.70 3994.35 2944.01 19.68 6050.50
Trident 67.70 1.04 5107.67 4344.06 123.16 5671.08
Birla Corpn. 803.05 -0.11 2306.39 2011.25 60.60 5582.59
The Ramco Cement 739.30 1.92 7802.12 4942.38 120.26 5181.47
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maris Spinners: