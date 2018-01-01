You are here » Home » » Maris Spinners Ltd
Maris Spinners Ltd.
|BSE: 531503
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE866D01010
|BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar
|39.90
|
1.90
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
39.90
|
HIGH
39.90
|
LOW
39.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Total Assets
Total Assets
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|Gross Block
|Net Block
|CWIP
|Total Assets
|UltraTech Cem.
|4177.25
|2.31
|25674.12
|23231.76
|878.39
|30489.44
|Alok Inds.
|3.04
|4.83
|17152.68
|15636.79
|0.00
|27172.52
|Ambuja Cem.
|240.55
|2.32
|15288.83
|5978.65
|320.02
|19163.60
|Grasim Inds
|1105.90
|0.46
|8154.86
|6886.81
|375.48
|17042.17
|Tata Chemicals
|690.85
|0.55
|1748.34
|1460.23
|121.83
|11051.79
|Shree Cement
|16187.50
|1.02
|4635.39
|2599.12
|710.44
|9950.89
|Future Enterp.
|34.65
|-3.08
|6999.31
|5847.93
|386.34
|9576.74
|ACC
|1563.45
|1.91
|14070.45
|7462.38
|260.82
|8843.14
|Century Textiles
|1187.00
|4.81
|10395.39
|6204.92
|158.40
|8350.16
|Bombay Rayon
|46.65
|-4.99
|4712.01
|3176.96
|8.94
|8282.13
|Sterling Biotech
|2.76
|-4.83
|3287.53
|2726.29
|2442.30
|8225.10
|India Cements
|149.45
|3.10
|7501.49
|6972.88
|127.81
|8219.93
|Sintex Inds.
|18.45
|0.27
|3969.34
|3761.77
|2493.23
|8055.04
|Arvind Ltd
|402.20
|3.26
|3215.86
|2958.26
|58.32
|6240.37
|Ruchi Soya Inds.
|16.90
|-0.88
|6010.26
|5497.10
|29.16
|6240.07
|Vardhman Textile
|1328.25
|1.19
|5790.57
|2458.15
|48.54
|6214.40
|Jain Irrigation
|107.95
|3.70
|3994.35
|2944.01
|19.68
|6050.50
|Trident
|67.70
|1.04
|5107.67
|4344.06
|123.16
|5671.08
|Birla Corpn.
|803.05
|-0.11
|2306.39
|2011.25
|60.60
|5582.59
|The Ramco Cement
|739.30
|1.92
|7802.12
|4942.38
|120.26
|5181.47
