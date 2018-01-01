You are here » Home » » Maris Spinners Ltd
Maris Spinners Ltd.
|BSE: 531503
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE866D01010
|BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar
|39.90
|
1.90
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
39.90
|
HIGH
39.90
|
LOW
39.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maris Spinners Ltd
|OPEN
|39.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|44.75
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|1275.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|39.90
|CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|44.75
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|1275.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|32.60
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Competition
|COMPANY
|Last Price
|Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)
|Sales Turnover
|Net Profit
|Total Assets
|UltraTech Cem.
|4,177.25
|114,711.46
|27,162.42
|2,627.72
|30,489.44
|Grasim Inds
|1,105.90
|72,696.34
|11,252.95
|1,560.00
|17,042.17
|Shree Cement
|16,187.50
|56,397.25
|9,496.52
|1,339.11
|9,950.89
|Ambuja Cem.
|240.55
|47,764.81
|10,538.15
|970.09
|19,163.60
|Pidilite Inds.
|890.45
|45,662.27
|5,298.65
|773.79
|3,426.00
|ACC
|1,563.45
|29,360.03
|12,687.72
|602.40
|8,843.14
|Dalmia Bhar.
|2,836.90
|25,290.96
|222.51
|63.37
|1,595.31
|Page Industries
|21,584.90
|24,067.16
|2,132.06
|266.28
|765.03
|Castrol India
|206.75
|20,450.06
|3,875.96
|674.91
|609.84
|Godrej Inds.
|538.90
|18,123.21
|1,602.17
|-145.24
|4,482.10
|Tata Chemicals
|690.85
|17,600.09
|6,470.92
|692.71
|11,051.79
|The Ramco Cement
|739.30
|17,417.91
|4,564.23
|649.29
|5,181.47
|Supreme Inds.
|1,184.40
|15,047.80
|4,998.96
|379.30
|1,846.57
|Century Textiles
|1,187.00
|13,258.79
|8,653.53
|104.99
|8,350.16
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|144.90
|11,181.79
|6,632.98
|53.50
|3,156.87
|SRF
|1,877.25
|10,779.17
|4,197.82
|418.82
|4,830.67
|Arvind Ltd
|402.20
|10,401.70
|5,955.68
|270.88
|6,240.37
|Astral Poly
|865.60
|10,369.89
|1,648.13
|106.63
|1,008.84
|Aarti Inds.
|1,158.35
|9,512.37
|3,050.22
|306.68
|2,855.55
|BASF India
|2,086.40
|9,032.03
|5,525.79
|-14.13
|2,514.40
Quick Links for Maris Spinners:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices