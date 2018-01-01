JUST IN
Maris Spinners Ltd.

BSE: 531503 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE866D01010
BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar 39.90 1.90
(5.00%)
39.90

39.90

39.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maris Spinners Ltd
OPEN 39.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.75
52-Week low 22.60
P/E 56.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.90
Sell Qty 1275.00
Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
UltraTech Cem. 4,177.25 114,711.46 27,162.42 2,627.72 30,489.44
Grasim Inds 1,105.90 72,696.34 11,252.95 1,560.00 17,042.17
Shree Cement 16,187.50 56,397.25 9,496.52 1,339.11 9,950.89
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 47,764.81 10,538.15 970.09 19,163.60
Pidilite Inds. 890.45 45,662.27 5,298.65 773.79 3,426.00
ACC 1,563.45 29,360.03 12,687.72 602.40 8,843.14
Dalmia Bhar. 2,836.90 25,290.96 222.51 63.37 1,595.31
Page Industries 21,584.90 24,067.16 2,132.06 266.28 765.03
Castrol India 206.75 20,450.06 3,875.96 674.91 609.84
Godrej Inds. 538.90 18,123.21 1,602.17 -145.24 4,482.10
Tata Chemicals 690.85 17,600.09 6,470.92 692.71 11,051.79
The Ramco Cement 739.30 17,417.91 4,564.23 649.29 5,181.47
Supreme Inds. 1,184.40 15,047.80 4,998.96 379.30 1,846.57
Century Textiles 1,187.00 13,258.79 8,653.53 104.99 8,350.16
Aditya Bir. Fas. 144.90 11,181.79 6,632.98 53.50 3,156.87
SRF 1,877.25 10,779.17 4,197.82 418.82 4,830.67
Arvind Ltd 402.20 10,401.70 5,955.68 270.88 6,240.37
Astral Poly 865.60 10,369.89 1,648.13 106.63 1,008.84
Aarti Inds. 1,158.35 9,512.37 3,050.22 306.68 2,855.55
BASF India 2,086.40 9,032.03 5,525.79 -14.13 2,514.40
