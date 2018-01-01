JUST IN
Maris Spinners Ltd.

BSE: 531503 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE866D01010
BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar 39.90 1.90
(5.00%)
OPEN

39.90

 HIGH

39.90

 LOW

39.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maris Spinners Ltd
OPEN 39.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.75
52-Week low 22.60
P/E 56.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.90
Sell Qty 1275.00
Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
Grasim Inds 1105.90 0.46 -2.97 -2.34 -0.96 -11.83 35.23 80.56
SRF 1877.25 1.26 -0.03 -0.84 1.63 17.86 19.86 104.12
Arvind Ltd 402.20 3.26 0.04 -1.02 -7.19 -2.70 2.80 35.28
Vardhman Textile 1328.25 1.19 1.40 0.91 0.89 11.50 -2.96 139.76
Sheela Foam 1557.75 -1.93 -0.27 -3.87 -10.99 12.59 45.86 (-)
Lak. Mach. Works 6420.20 -0.23 -2.43 9.46 9.84 5.71 70.75 69.79
Welspun India 60.65 -0.57 -5.23 -15.47 -13.54 -20.30 -29.06 80.08
Raymond 922.85 2.53 0.20 -5.84 -5.55 1.60 45.08 78.00
Bombay Dyeing 241.10 -0.54 -6.06 -3.66 2.68 59.09 310.73 217.65
Lux Industries 1777.65 0.71 1.61 0.98 18.90 47.23 172.60 (-)
Trident 67.70 1.04 -3.70 -10.98 -23.24 -32.27 -11.96 187.47
Himatsing. Seide 330.25 -0.99 -5.03 -9.52 -6.93 -9.48 -9.11 296.70
Siyaram Silk 625.80 1.85 -4.33 -6.56 -16.62 33.30 88.49 238.27
Vishal Fabrics 663.05 -1.04 0.26 55.55 (-) 187.66 (-) (-)
Kama Hold. 4209.25 3.57 5.03 11.47 33.63 52.93 61.84 368.34
Jindal Worldwide 640.20 6.64 4.19 3.37 5.87 34.12 359.81 1379.21
Garware-Wall Rop 928.10 -0.49 -0.42 -6.55 1.01 1.39 35.16 363.59
Indo Count Inds. 90.85 -1.73 -8.05 -14.29 -20.27 -26.17 -47.94 6.76
Bombay Rayon 46.65 -4.99 -19.91 -34.48 -78.50 -67.12 -70.02 -63.50
Sutlej Textiles 76.50 2.14 -2.92 -8.66 -20.97 -13.92 -4.48 116.78
