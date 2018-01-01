JUST IN
Maris Spinners Ltd.

BSE: 531503 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE866D01010
BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar 39.90 1.90
(5.00%)
OPEN

39.90

 HIGH

39.90

 LOW

39.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maris Spinners Ltd
OPEN 39.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.75
52-Week low 22.60
P/E 56.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.90
Sell Qty 1275.00
Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Arex Inds. 101.05 0.05 40.02 9.70 1.50 8.42 12.00
Fairdeal Filamen 66.00 -4.90 39.93 49.61 0.53 3.13 21.09
Bang Overseas 29.10 2.11 39.46 38.46 0.58 1.39 20.94
Prime Urban 14.80 -1.00 39.44 26.54 0.45 1.56 9.49
Binayaka Tex Pr 517.85 -5.00 36.77 41.12 0.18 0.00 -
Pranav. Spinning 18.85 -0.79 36.27 17.03 -0.33 0.00 -
Mohite Ind. 17.25 0.00 34.67 43.34 -1.11 2.03 8.50
Rel. Chemotex 86.55 1.23 34.62 70.01 -0.76 7.75 11.17
Sysco Indust. 43.00 -4.44 34.18 33.94 0.72 6.84 6.29
Jindal Cotex Ltd 7.27 1.68 32.71 60.47 -10.00 0.00 -
Maris Spinners 39.90 5.00 32.60 29.79 0.01 0.71 56.20
ESI 4.09 -4.88 32.29 13.12 -1.68 0.00 -
Wires & Fabriks 103.25 -2.41 31.59 25.62 0.27 0.00 -
Acknit Indus. 103.45 -4.21 31.45 37.18 0.70 8.46 12.23
Valson Inds. 39.30 0.51 30.10 24.73 0.65 3.37 11.66
Eurotex Inds. 33.65 -10.03 29.44 73.54 -1.11 0.00 -
Vippy Spinpro 47.50 0.53 27.88 24.33 0.66 5.68 8.36
Pasupati Spinng. 29.40 2.80 27.46 32.82 0.07 0.29 101.38
Gokak Textiles 41.10 -4.97 26.72 44.12 -9.55 0.00 -
Dhanlaxmi Fabric 29.90 -1.97 25.65 21.38 0.25 2.06 14.51

