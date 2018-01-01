You are here » Home » » Maris Spinners Ltd
Maris Spinners Ltd.
|BSE: 531503
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE866D01010
|BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar
|39.90
|
1.90
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
39.90
|
HIGH
39.90
|
LOW
39.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maris Spinners Ltd
|OPEN
|39.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|44.75
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|1275.00
|OPEN
|39.90
|CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|44.75
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|1275.00
Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Arex Inds.
|101.05
|0.05
|40.02
|9.70
|1.50
|8.42
|12.00
|Fairdeal Filamen
|66.00
|-4.90
|39.93
|49.61
|0.53
|3.13
|21.09
|Bang Overseas
|29.10
|2.11
|39.46
|38.46
|0.58
|1.39
|20.94
|Prime Urban
|14.80
|-1.00
|39.44
|26.54
|0.45
|1.56
|9.49
|Binayaka Tex Pr
|517.85
|-5.00
|36.77
|41.12
|0.18
|0.00
|-
|Pranav. Spinning
|18.85
|-0.79
|36.27
|17.03
|-0.33
|0.00
|-
|Mohite Ind.
|17.25
|0.00
|34.67
|43.34
|-1.11
|2.03
|8.50
|Rel. Chemotex
|86.55
|1.23
|34.62
|70.01
|-0.76
|7.75
|11.17
|Sysco Indust.
|43.00
|-4.44
|34.18
|33.94
|0.72
|6.84
|6.29
|Jindal Cotex Ltd
|7.27
|1.68
|32.71
|60.47
|-10.00
|0.00
|-
|Maris Spinners
|39.90
|5.00
|32.60
|29.79
|0.01
|0.71
|56.20
|ESI
|4.09
|-4.88
|32.29
|13.12
|-1.68
|0.00
|-
|Wires & Fabriks
|103.25
|-2.41
|31.59
|25.62
|0.27
|0.00
|-
|Acknit Indus.
|103.45
|-4.21
|31.45
|37.18
|0.70
|8.46
|12.23
|Valson Inds.
|39.30
|0.51
|30.10
|24.73
|0.65
|3.37
|11.66
|Eurotex Inds.
|33.65
|-10.03
|29.44
|73.54
|-1.11
|0.00
|-
|Vippy Spinpro
|47.50
|0.53
|27.88
|24.33
|0.66
|5.68
|8.36
|Pasupati Spinng.
|29.40
|2.80
|27.46
|32.82
|0.07
|0.29
|101.38
|Gokak Textiles
|41.10
|-4.97
|26.72
|44.12
|-9.55
|0.00
|-
|Dhanlaxmi Fabric
|29.90
|-1.97
|25.65
|21.38
|0.25
|2.06
|14.51
