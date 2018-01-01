You are here » Home
» » Maris Spinners Ltd
Maris Spinners Ltd.
|BSE: 531503
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE866D01010
|
BSE
11:54 | 12 Mar
|
39.90
|
1.90
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
39.90
|
HIGH
39.90
|
LOW
39.90
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maris Spinners Ltd
|OPEN
|39.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|44.75
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|1275.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|39.90
|CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|44.75
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|1275.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|32.60
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|39.90
|39.90
|39.90
|39.90
|25
|1
|15-02-2018
|38.00
|38.00
|38.00
|38.00
|1
|1
|17-01-2018
|38.00
|38.00
|38.00
|38.00
|1
|1
|11-01-2018
|39.00
|39.00
|38.75
|38.75
|300
|3
|10-01-2018
|40.00
|40.00
|39.50
|39.50
|4
|3
|09-01-2018
|40.00
|40.00
|40.00
|40.00
|2
|1
|05-01-2018
|40.80
|40.80
|40.80
|40.80
|25
|1
|03-01-2018
|41.60
|41.60
|41.60
|41.60
|4
|2
|02-01-2018
|41.60
|41.60
|41.60
|41.60
|14
|3
|01-01-2018
|42.40
|42.40
|42.40
|42.40
|3
|1
|29-12-2017
|43.35
|43.35
|41.65
|41.65
|105
|4
|28-12-2017
|42.50
|42.50
|42.50
|42.50
|3
|1
|27-12-2017
|43.00
|43.00
|43.00
|43.00
|5
|1
|26-12-2017
|42.55
|42.55
|42.20
|42.20
|58
|3
|22-12-2017
|43.05
|43.05
|43.05
|43.05
|1
|1
|21-12-2017
|43.90
|43.90
|43.90
|43.90
|25
|1
|20-12-2017
|44.75
|44.75
|44.45
|44.75
|1598
|17
|19-12-2017
|43.90
|43.90
|43.70
|43.90
|810
|11
|18-12-2017
|41.85
|41.85
|41.85
|41.85
|725
|7
|15-12-2017
|39.25
|39.90
|39.25
|39.90
|968
|11
Quick Links for Maris Spinners:
Back to Top