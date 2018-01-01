You are here » Home
» » Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd
Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 524681
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd
Filter:
Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd. (MARKOMEGAORG) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|1995
|1994
|1993
|Net Sales
|4.04
|3.14
|1.35
|Operating Profit
|1.19
|0.53
|0.35
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.06
|0.06
|Interest
|0.40
|0.18
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.13
|0.08
|Profit Before Tax
|0.44
|0.22
|0.17
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|0.44
|0.22
|0.17
|
|Share Capital
|8.83
|1.31
|0.83
|Reserves
|0.71
|0.22
|0.15
|Net Worth
|9.54
|1.53
|0.98
|Loans
|2.14
|3.23
|1.00
|Gross Block
|5.39
|2.82
|0.99
|Investments
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Cash
|0.27
|0.00
|0.02
|Debtors
|1.46
|1.57
|1.31
|Net Working Capital
|5.40
|1.76
|1.04
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|29.46
|16.88
|25.93
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|10.89
|7.01
|12.59
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.50
|1.68
|2.05
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|15.00
|18.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.15
|0.06
Quick Links for Mark Omega Organic Industries: