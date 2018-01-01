JUST IN
Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd.

BSE: 524681 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd
Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd. (MARKOMEGAORG) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 1995 1994 1993
Net Sales 4.04 3.14 1.35
Operating Profit 1.19 0.53 0.35
Other Income 0.52 0.06 0.06
Interest 0.40 0.18 0.10
Depreciation 0.35 0.13 0.08
Profit Before Tax 0.44 0.22 0.17
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Tax 0.44 0.22 0.17
 
Share Capital 8.83 1.31 0.83
Reserves 0.71 0.22 0.15
Net Worth 9.54 1.53 0.98
Loans 2.14 3.23 1.00
Gross Block 5.39 2.82 0.99
Investments 0.01 0.01 0.01
Cash 0.27 0.00 0.02
Debtors 1.46 1.57 1.31
Net Working Capital 5.40 1.76 1.04
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 29.46 16.88 25.93
Net Profit Margin (%) 10.89 7.01 12.59
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.50 1.68 2.05
Dividend (%) 0.00 15.00 18.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.15 0.06
