Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 524681
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd. (MARKOMEGAORG) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|1995
|1994
|1993
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|4.04
|3.14
|1.35
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|4.04
|3.14
|1.35
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.06
|0.06
|Stock Adjustments
|-0.16
|-0.31
|0.25
|Total Income
|4.40
|2.89
|1.66
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|2.16
|1.29
|0.70
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.24
|0.18
|0.12
|Employee Cost
|0.28
|0.24
|0.15
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.28
|0.22
|0.12
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.23
|0.43
|0.22
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|3.21
|2.36
|1.31
|Operating Profit
|1.19
|0.53
|0.35
|Interest
|0.40
|0.18
|0.10
|Gross Profit
|0.79
|0.35
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.13
|0.08
|Profit Before Tax
|0.44
|0.22
|0.17
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|0.44
|0.22
|0.17
