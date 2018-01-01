JUST IN
Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd.

BSE: 524681 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd. (MARKOMEGAORG) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 1995 1994 1993
Income
Sales Turnover 4.04 3.14 1.35
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 4.04 3.14 1.35
Other Income 0.52 0.06 0.06
Stock Adjustments -0.16 -0.31 0.25
Total Income 4.40 2.89 1.66
Expenditure
Raw Materials 2.16 1.29 0.70
Power & Fuel Cost 0.24 0.18 0.12
Employee Cost 0.28 0.24 0.15
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.28 0.22 0.12
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.23 0.43 0.22
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.02 0.00 0.00
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 3.21 2.36 1.31
Operating Profit 1.19 0.53 0.35
Interest 0.40 0.18 0.10
Gross Profit 0.79 0.35 0.25
Depreciation 0.35 0.13 0.08
Profit Before Tax 0.44 0.22 0.17
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit 0.44 0.22 0.17
