JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd

Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd.

BSE: 524681 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd
Filter:

Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd. (MARKOMEGAORG) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore -
Revenue N.A.
Other Income N.A.
Total Income N.A.
Expenditure N.A.
Operating Profit N.A.
Interest N.A.
PBDT N.A.
Depreciation N.A.
PBT N.A.
Tax N.A.
Net Profit N.A.
EPS (Rs) N.A.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mark Omega Organic Industries: