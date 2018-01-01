JUST IN
Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd.

BSE: 524681 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd

Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd. (MARKOMEGAORG) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office Plot No 44/45 MIDC Office Rd
Dhatav Roha
Raigad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Plot No 44/45 MIDC Office Rd
Dhatav Roha
Raigad (maharashtra)FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

