Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd.

BSE: 524681 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd

Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd. (MARKOMEGAORG) - Market Capital

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
UltraTech Cem. 4177.25 2.31 4594.30 3774.00 114711.46
Grasim Inds 1105.90 0.46 1299.90 815.42 72696.34
Shree Cement 16187.50 1.02 20560.00 15600.00 56397.25
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 2.32 291.30 227.25 47764.81
Pidilite Inds. 890.45 1.43 972.00 681.00 45662.27
ACC 1563.45 1.91 1869.00 1381.90 29360.03
Dalmia Bhar. 2836.90 3.59 3348.95 1864.00 25290.96
Page Industries 21584.90 0.62 25779.00 13650.10 24067.16
Castrol India 206.75 1.25 226.90 172.25 20450.06
Godrej Inds. 538.90 -1.25 699.70 482.00 18123.21
Tata Chemicals 690.85 0.55 781.20 551.55 17600.09
The Ramco Cement 739.30 1.92 839.95 625.10 17417.91
Supreme Inds. 1184.40 -0.54 1489.95 987.00 15047.80
Century Textiles 1187.00 4.81 1471.85 940.50 13258.79
Aditya Bir. Fas. 144.90 1.01 188.60 140.00 11181.79
SRF 1877.25 1.26 2045.00 1420.00 10779.17
Arvind Ltd 402.20 3.26 477.85 353.80 10401.70
Astral Poly 865.60 0.33 949.00 475.00 10369.89
Aarti Inds. 1158.35 -0.51 1190.90 751.50 9512.37
BASF India 2086.40 1.42 2430.00 1176.95 9032.03
