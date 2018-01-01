JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd

Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd.

BSE: 524681 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd

Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd. (MARKOMEGAORG) - Total Assets

Total Assets

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
UltraTech Cem. 4177.25 2.31 25674.12 23231.76 878.39 30489.44
Alok Inds. 3.04 4.83 17152.68 15636.79 0.00 27172.52
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 2.32 15288.83 5978.65 320.02 19163.60
Grasim Inds 1105.90 0.46 8154.86 6886.81 375.48 17042.17
Tata Chemicals 690.85 0.55 1748.34 1460.23 121.83 11051.79
Shree Cement 16187.50 1.02 4635.39 2599.12 710.44 9950.89
Future Enterp. 34.65 -3.08 6999.31 5847.93 386.34 9576.74
ACC 1563.45 1.91 14070.45 7462.38 260.82 8843.14
Century Textiles 1187.00 4.81 10395.39 6204.92 158.40 8350.16
Bombay Rayon 46.65 -4.99 4712.01 3176.96 8.94 8282.13
Sterling Biotech 2.76 -4.83 3287.53 2726.29 2442.30 8225.10
India Cements 149.45 3.10 7501.49 6972.88 127.81 8219.93
Sintex Inds. 18.45 0.27 3969.34 3761.77 2493.23 8055.04
Arvind Ltd 402.20 3.26 3215.86 2958.26 58.32 6240.37
Ruchi Soya Inds. 16.90 -0.88 6010.26 5497.10 29.16 6240.07
Vardhman Textile 1328.25 1.19 5790.57 2458.15 48.54 6214.40
Jain Irrigation 107.95 3.70 3994.35 2944.01 19.68 6050.50
Trident 67.70 1.04 5107.67 4344.06 123.16 5671.08
Birla Corpn. 803.05 -0.11 2306.39 2011.25 60.60 5582.59
The Ramco Cement 739.30 1.92 7802.12 4942.38 120.26 5181.47
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mark Omega Organic Industries: