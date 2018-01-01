JUST IN
Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd.

BSE: 524681 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd
Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd

Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd. (MARKOMEGAORG) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Caprolactam Chem 11.16 -4.94 5.13 0.82 -0.07 0.16 69.75
Pratiksha Chem. 8.40 -1.98 4.68 4.68 -0.14 0.07 120.00
C J Gelatine 9.73 0.00 4.68 6.88 0.10 0.00 -
Dujodwala Paper 6.65 -5.00 4.10 4.52 0.00 0.01 665.00
Gagan Gases 8.07 4.94 3.65 0.11 0.02 0.07 115.29
Indian Link Ch. 710.75 -5.00 3.55 0.22 -0.02 20.48 34.70
Sreechem Resins 8.37 4.89 3.35 8.20 -0.06 0.00 -
Asian Petroprod. 3.58 4.99 1.90 0.26 0.03 0.00 -
Benzo Petro Intl 1.30 -4.41 1.44 14.24 0.04 0.00 -
Southern Gas 179.90 4.96 0.41 6.51 0.16 0.00 -

