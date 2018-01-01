You are here » Home » » Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd
Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 524681
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd
Mark Omega Organic Industries Ltd. (MARKOMEGAORG) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Caprolactam Chem
|11.16
|-4.94
|5.13
|0.82
|-0.07
|0.16
|69.75
|Pratiksha Chem.
|8.40
|-1.98
|4.68
|4.68
|-0.14
|0.07
|120.00
|C J Gelatine
|9.73
|0.00
|4.68
|6.88
|0.10
|0.00
|-
|Dujodwala Paper
|6.65
|-5.00
|4.10
|4.52
|0.00
|0.01
|665.00
|Gagan Gases
|8.07
|4.94
|3.65
|0.11
|0.02
|0.07
|115.29
|Indian Link Ch.
|710.75
|-5.00
|3.55
|0.22
|-0.02
|20.48
|34.70
|Sreechem Resins
|8.37
|4.89
|3.35
|8.20
|-0.06
|0.00
|-
|Asian Petroprod.
|3.58
|4.99
|1.90
|0.26
|0.03
|0.00
|-
|Benzo Petro Intl
|1.30
|-4.41
|1.44
|14.24
|0.04
|0.00
|-
|Southern Gas
|179.90
|4.96
|0.41
|6.51
|0.16
|0.00
|-
Quick Links for Mark Omega Organic Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices