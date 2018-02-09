JUST IN
Market Creators Ltd.

BSE: 526891 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE944C01017
BSE 15:15 | 27 Feb 5.35 -0.26
(-4.63%)
OPEN

5.35

 HIGH

5.35

 LOW

5.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Market Creators Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Market Creators Ltd.

Market Creators Ltd

Market Creators is at the forefront of new ventures and developments. The company was the brainchild of two prominent Chartered Accountants; Dr. Jayantilal H. Shah and Mr. Rashmi Acharya and was started in the year 1991. They started with consulting, financial accounting, project financing and merchant banking. Under the banner of MCL 48 public issues were managed. In the year 1995 with the vision...> More

Market Creators Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.16
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.61
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Market Creators Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.61 1.26 27.78
Other Income 0.13 0.32 -59.38
Total Income 1.74 1.58 10.13
Total Expenses 1.33 1.17 13.68
Operating Profit 0.41 0.42 -2.38
Net Profit 0.07 0.01 600
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Market Creators Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Arihant's Sec 7.58 0.00 3.79
Dazzel Confindiv 0.19 0.00 2.81
Contil India 8.79 -4.97 2.72
Market Creators 5.35 -4.63 2.68
Explicit Fin. 2.49 -4.96 2.31
Visagar Finan. 0.70 0.00 2.28
Siddha Ventures 0.51 -3.77 0.51
Market Creators Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.91
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.64
Market Creators Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -10.83% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Market Creators Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.35
5.35
Week Low/High 0.00
5.35
Month Low/High 5.35
6.00
YEAR Low/High 3.24
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
36.00

