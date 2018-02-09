Market Creators Ltd.
About Market Creators Ltd.
Market Creators is at the forefront of new ventures and developments. The company was the brainchild of two prominent Chartered Accountants; Dr. Jayantilal H. Shah and Mr. Rashmi Acharya and was started in the year 1991. They started with consulting, financial accounting, project financing and merchant banking. Under the banner of MCL 48 public issues were managed. In the year 1995 with the vision...> More
Market Creators Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.16
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|4.61
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.03
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.49
Market Creators Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.61
|1.26
|27.78
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.32
|-59.38
|Total Income
|1.74
|1.58
|10.13
|Total Expenses
|1.33
|1.17
|13.68
|Operating Profit
|0.41
|0.42
|-2.38
|Net Profit
|0.07
|0.01
|600
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
|-
Market Creators Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Arihant's Sec
|7.58
|0.00
|3.79
|Dazzel Confindiv
|0.19
|0.00
|2.81
|Contil India
|8.79
|-4.97
|2.72
|Market Creators
|5.35
|-4.63
|2.68
|Explicit Fin.
|2.49
|-4.96
|2.31
|Visagar Finan.
|0.70
|0.00
|2.28
|Siddha Ventures
|0.51
|-3.77
|0.51
Market Creators Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Market Creators Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-10.83%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Market Creators Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.35
|
|5.35
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.35
|Month Low/High
|5.35
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.24
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|36.00
