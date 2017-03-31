Market Creators Ltd.

To

The Members of Market Creators Limited

We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of MARKET CREATORS LIMITED as on 31stMarch 2017 and also the Profit and Loss Account for the year ended on that date annexedthereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of the company's management.Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on ouraudit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted inIndia. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonableassurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement. Anaudit includes assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made bythe management as well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. Webelieve that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.

1 As required by the companies (Auditor's Report) order 2015 ('the Order') issued bythe Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act wegive in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of theorder to the extent applicable.

2 Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 above we reportthat:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of ourknowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of accounts as required by the law have been kept bythe company so far as appears from our examination of such books.

c) The Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss account dealt with by this report are inagreement with the books of accounts of the company.

d) In our opinion the aforesaid financial statements comply with the AccountingStandards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies(Accounts) Rules 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on 31stMarch 2017 and taken on record by the Board of Directors we report that none of theDirectors is disqualified as on 31st March 2017 from being appointed as aDirector in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us the said accounts read together with the accounting policies followed andnotes thereon give the information as required by the Act in the manner so required andgive a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally acceptedin India:

I. In the case of the Balance Sheet of the state of affairs of the company as on 31stMarch 2017; and

ii. In the case of Profit and Loss Account of the Loss for the year ended on that dateand

iii. In the case of the Cash Flow Statement of the cash flows for the year ended onthat date.

iv The Company did not have any holdings of dealing in Specified Bank notes during theperiod from 8 November 2016 to 30 December 2016. Refer not 03 to the standalone financialstatements

ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITOR'S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 of our report of even date on the Accounts of MarketCreators Limited as on

31" March 2017)

i. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars includingquantitative details and situation of Fixed Assets. All the assets have been physicallyverified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals and no discrepancieshave been noticed on such verifications. No substantial part of Fixed Assets has beendisposed off during the year which has bearing on the going concern assumption.

ii. The company's nature of operation is such that Clause 4(ii) of the aforesaid orderis not applicable to the company.

iii. (a) The company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to the companiesfirms or other parties listed in the Register maintained u/s 189 of the Act and in view ofthis sub clause (a)) & (b) are not applicable to the company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us thereare adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the company and thenature of its business with regard to purchases of Fixed Assets. During the course of ouraudit no weakness has been noticed in the internal controls.

v. The company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us the Central Governmenthas not prescribed maintenance of cost records under of Sub-section (1) of Section 148 ofthe Companies Act in respect of services carried out by the company.

vii.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of ourexamination of the books of accounts the company has been regular in depositing with theappropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues applicable to it.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us no undisputed dues inrespect of Income Tax Excise duty (Service Tax) were outstanding on 31-3-2017 for aperiod of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us there are no dues inrespect of Income Tax Excise duty (Service Tax) that have not been deposited with theappropriate authorities.

viii. The company does not have accumulated losses at the end of the Financial year inexcess of fifty percent of its net worth and has not incurred Cash losses in the Financialyear and in the Financial year immediately preceding such Financial year.

ix. The company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a Financial Institution orBank or Debenture holders as the company has neither taken any loans from a FinancialInstitution or a Bank nor has issued any Debentures. Accordingly Clause 4(xi) of theaforesaid order is not applicable to the company.

x. The company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by wayof pledge of shares debentures or other securities. Accordingly Clause No. 4(xii) of theaforesaid order is not applicable to the company.

xi. The company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly Clause4(xi) of the aforesaid order is not applicable to the company.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us no fraud on or by thecompany has been noticed or reported during the year.

For SHAH & TALATI

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Registration No: 120183W

S/d

CA HITESH K. SHAH

PARTNER

(Membership No. 43521)

Place: Nadiad

Date: 30h May 2017