To

The Members of Market Creators Limited Ladies and Gentlemen

The Directors present herewith their 25th Annual Report on the affairs of the companytogether with the audited statement of accounts for the year ended on 31st March 2017.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The working results of your company for the financial year under report are as under:

(Rs. in Lacs Particular Current Year (2016-2017) Previous Year (2015-2016) Total Income 675.11 581.77 Profit before finance cost depreciation and taxation 163.23 67.75 Financial Cost 134.24 145.33 Depreciation 14.60 15.52 Net profit / (loss) for the year before exceptional item 14.40 (93.10) Add: Exceptional Item - - Net profit / (loss) for the year after exceptional item 14.40 (93.10) Less: Taxation (1.68) (1.62) Net profit / (loss) for the year after taxation 16.08 (91.48) Add: Balance brought forward from the previous Year (6.38) 85.09 Balance carried forward 9.69 (6.38)

DIVIDEND:

In view of the current market scenario your Board does not recommend any dividend.

OPERATION / ACHIEVEMENTS / FUTURE PROSPECTS:

With the improved stock market scenario the total income of the Company has gone upfrom Rs.583.88 lacs to 734.48 lacs. The Company is gradually consolidating its businessand is trying to explore new areas of expansion. However in view of the fact that theMarket has not matched to the level the stock broking operation are under pressure. Asthe company is the member of National Stock Exchange of India Limited in Capital F &O segment and Currency derivatives segment and the Member of Bombay Stock Exchange Limitedin Capital and F & O segment and also has Depository Participants status with TheCentral Depository Services (India) Limited and its associate is the Member of MultiCommodity Exchange of India Limited and National Commodity & Derivatives ExchangeLimited. Your company has expanded its presence and the prospects of the company and itsbusiness looks robust.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

As there was no employee who is drawing remuneration of Rs.500000/- per month or Rs.6000000/- per annum. No particulars are required to be furnished under section 197(12)of the Companies Act 2013 ('the Act') read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointmentand Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 as amended.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s SHAH & TALATI - Chartered Accountants hold the office till the conclusion ofthe ensuing Annual General Meeting and are eligible for reappointment. They have confirmedtheir eligibility to the effect that their reappointment if made would be within theprescribed limits under the Act and they are not disqualified for reappointment.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

The Board has appointed Mr. Pratik Ardeshna practicing Company Secretary to conductSecretarial Audit for the financial year 2016-17. The Secretarial Audit Report for thefinancial year ended March 31 2017 is annexed herewith market as Annexure - II to thisreport. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification reservation oradverse remark.

DIRECTOR'S RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

As required under Section 134 of the Companies Act 2013 your Directors hereby confirmthat

a) In the preparation of these Annual Accounts for the year ended March 31 2017applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to theAct have been followed and there are no material departure from the same.

b) These accounting policies are applied consistently and have made judgment andestimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give true and fair view of the state ofaffairs of your company as on 31st March 2017 and in the case of Profit and Loss Accountof the loss of the company for the year ended on that date.

c) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequateaccounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding theassets of your company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

d) These annual accounts have been prepared on a "going concern" basis.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As per the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchange a separate section on CorporateGovernance is made part of this report and a certificate from the Company's Auditorsconfirming compliance is set out in the Annexure forming part of this report. Also acertification by the Whole-time director (CEO) confirming compliance by all the Boardmembers & Senior Management Personnel with company's code of conduct are made a partof the Annual Report and is annexed herewith.

The basic objective of corporate governance is ensuring commitment of the Board ofDirectors in managing the company in a transparent manner for maximizing long termshareholder value. A detailed report on the status of implementation of the CorporateGovernance is as under:

Report on Corporate Governance: 1. Company's Philosophy on Code of Governance :

The basic philosophy of corporate governance in the company is to achieve businessexcellence and enhance shareholders value. Our employees are committed to offer efficientand courteous service to promote excellence and improvement in the quality of service. Wevalue our customers' feedback. The Company also respects the inalienable rights of itsinvestors and other stakeholders to information on the performance of the Company based onhighest professional ethical and financial reporting standards.

As per guidelines applicable Board of Directors' composition in terms of InterestedDirectors and Independent Directors is in accordance with the listing requirement.

2. Board of Directors :

The Present strength of the Board of Directors is Eleven (11) out of which Five (5)are Independent NonExecutive Directors. The remaining Six (6) Directors comprises of OneExecutive Chairman two (2) are Wholetime Directors and other three (3) are executivedirectors. The constitution of the Board confirms compliance in respect of appointingindependent directors in terms of the Listing Agreement.

During the financial year ended 31" March 2017 Five (5) Board Meetings were heldas per Statutory requirements on 11h April 2016 31st May 2016 30th July2016 14th November 2016 and 6th February 2017. The maximum time gap between any twomeetings was not more than four months.

The composition of the Board of Directors the attendance of each Director on BoardMeetings & the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and also the number of other Board ofDirectors or Board Committees of which he is Member/Chairman are as under:

Name of the Director Category Attendance No. of other Directorships and Committee Particular Memberships/Chairmanships Board Meetings Last AGM Other Directorships Committee Memberships Committee Chairmanships Dr. Jayantilal H.shah Executive/ Director/ Chairman 5 Yes 1 NIL NIL Mr. Rashmikant Acharya Whole Time Director 5 Yes 1 NIL NIL Mr. Kalpesh J. shah Whole Time Director 5 Yes 1 3 NIL Mrs. Neela Jayantilal Shah Director 5 No NIL NIL NIL Mr. Yatish Harkisondas Shah Director 1 No NIL NIL NIL Mrs Bina Rashmikant Acharya Alternate Director of Yatish H Shah 4 Yes NIL NIL NIL Mr. Narendra R.Shah Independent Director 5 Yes 1 NIL NIL Mr. Chirag J. Patel Independent Director 5 Yes 1 3 3 Mr. Amal R. Patel Independent Director 5 Yes NIL 3 NIL Mr. Prakashchand ra G. Juthani Independent Director 5 Yes NIL NIL NIL Mr. Hemant Prabhakar Shah Independent Director 5 Yes NIL NIL NIL

Notes:

(i) None of the above Directors is a member in more than 10 committees or acts asChairman of more than 5 Companies across all Companies in which he is a Director.

(ii) Number of other Directorships held by the Directors as mentioned above do notinclude alternate directorships and directorships held in foreign companies Section 25companies and Indian private limited companies besides trustee/membership of managingCommittees of various trusts and other bodies and are based on the latest declarationsreceived from the Directors. The details of Committee Membership/Chairmanship is inaccordance with revised clause 49 of the Listing Agreements and reflects theMembership/Chairmanship of the Audit Committee and Share holders/Investors' GrievanceCommittee alone of all other Public Limited Companies.

The Company has a system to circulate and provide adequate information to the Boardincluding as required under Annexure-IA of Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement(s) to enablethe Board to take informed decisions. The compliance report of all laws applicable to theCompany as prepared and complied by the Compliance Officer is circulated to all theDirectors along with the Agenda and placed/reviewed in each Board Meeting.

The Board has laid down a Code of Conduct for all Board Members and Senior ManagementPersonnel of the Company and the same has been posted on the website of the Company.

3. Remuneration Committee :

The Remuneration Committee constituted in pursuance of the provisions of the ListingAgreement and the Act consisting of two Non-executive Independent Directors and oneExecutive Director Chaired by Mr. Chirag J. Patel Mr. Amal R. Patel and Mr. Kalpesh J.Shah are members of the committee. The Remuneration Committee of the company is empoweredto recommend/review the remuneration packages of Managing/Whole time directors includingexecutive directors and the relatives of directors based on their performance and onreview of their achievements.

The terms of reference of the Remuneration Committee are as per the guidelines of theCentral Government/Listing Agreement with Stock Exchange. The Committee met on 31st May2016 and on 14th November 2016 during the year and there were no issue for considerationwithin the prescribed scope/terms of reference of the committee.

Board recommends that the current members of the committee are to be continued.

Remuneration to the Directors:

At present the Company does not have any policy for payment of remuneration tonon-executive directors including non-executive independent directors except by way ofsittng fees. The details of remuneration paid to all the Directors for the financial yearended on 31st March 2017 are set out below:

Name of Director Sift'ng Fees Remuneration Total (?) Dr. J. H. Shah Nil 904500/- 904500/- Mr. Rashmi Acharya Nil 540000/- 540000/- Mr. Kalpesh J. Shah Nil 861250/- 861250/- Mrs. Neela J. Shah Nil 481478/- 481478/- Mr. Yatish H Shah Nil Nil Nil Mr. Narendra R. Shah 5000/- Nil 5000/- Mr. Amal R. Patel 13000/- Nil 13000/- Mr. Chirag J. Patel 13000/- Nil 13000/- Mr. Prakashchandra G. Juthani 5000/- Nil 5000/- Mr. Hemant Prabhakar Shah 5000/- Nil 5000/-

4. Audit Committee of the Board :

The Audit Committee of the Board was constituted on 30-04-2007. Presently the AuditCommittee comprises of three Directors chaired by an independent director Mr. Chirag J.Patel Besides Executive Director Mr. Kalpesh J. Shah and an independent director Mr. AmalR. Patel are members of the committee. The Audit Committee is a bridge between the Boardof Directors and the company. The Committee held four meetings during the year on 31stMay 2016 30th July 2016 14th November 2016 and 6th February 2017. All the members ofthe committee attended the aforesaid meetings.

The role and the terms of reference of the Audit Committee covers the areas mentionedunder Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement and the Act. These include:

" Overseeing the company's financial reporting process and the disclosure offinancial information;

" Review of annual and quarterly financial statements with the management beforesubmission to the Board of Directors;

" Review of the Adequacy of internal control systems with the management externaland internal auditors and review of the company's financial risk and management policies;

" Verification of the securities under investment portfolio and ensuring soundfunctioning compliance with various statutory laws ; and " Provide an open Avenue ofcommunication between the Independent Auditor Internal Auditor and the Board ofDirectors.

Board recommends that the current members of the committee are to be continued.

5. Investors/Shareholder Grievance Committee:

The committee constituted by the Board comprises of Mr. Chirag J. Patel anon-executive independent director as Chairman and Mr. Amal R. Patel a non-executiveindependent director with Mr. Kalpesh J. Shah an executive director as its members.

The committee held Two (2) meetings during the year on 14th November 2016 and 6thFebruary 2017. All the members of the committee attended the aforesaid meetings.

The committee looks into various matters relating to:

• Expeditious redressal of investor's grievances;

• Transfer and transmission of shares;

• Issue of duplicate share certificates;

• Approval of split and consolidated requests;

• Review of shares dematerialized; and

• All other matters related to shares.

During the year 2016-2017 all complaints received have been redressed to thesatisfaction of the complainants. There were no outstanding complaints as on the date ofthe Balance sheet.

All valid requests for share transfers received during the year have been acted uponand there were no shares pending for transfer as on March 31 2017.

Board recommends that the current members of the committee are to be continued.

6. General Body Meetings :

The location and time of the General Meetings held during the last three years is asfollows:

AGM/ EGM Date Venue Time No. of special resolution passed AGM 30/9/2014 "Creative Castle" 70 Sampatrao Colony Productivity Road Vadodara - 390 007. 11.30 a.m. 12 AGM 30/9/2015 "Creative Castle" 70 Sampatrao Colony Productivity Road Vadodara - 390 007. 11.30 a.m. Nil AGM 30/9/2016 "Creative Castle" 70 Sampatrao Colony Productivity Road Vadodara - 390 007. 11.30 a.m. NIL

7. Notes on Directors seeking Appointment/Re-appointment :

Mr. Prakashchandra Juthani

Mr. Chirag Patel and

Mr. Amal Patel are retiring by rotation and they are being eligible to offer themselvesfor reappointment.

8. Disclosures:

• There are no materially significant related party transactions entered into bythe company with its Promoters Directors or Management their subsidiaries or relativesetc. that may have potential conflict with the interests of the company at large. Theregister of contracts containing the transactions in which the Directors are interested isplaced before the Board regularly for its approval.

• Transactions with the related parties are disclosed in Note 2.21 to thefinancial statements in the Annual report.

• The Company has generally complied with all the mandatory requirements asspecified in the revised Clause 49 to the extent these apply and extend to the Company.

• In the preparation of the financial statements the Company has followed theAccounting Standards issued by the ICAI. The significant accounting policies applied inpreparation and presentation of financial statements has been set out in Note 1 formingpart of the financial statements.

• The Company has laid down procedures to inform the Board Members about the riskassessment and minimization procedures covering the entire gamut of business operations ofthe Company and the same have been reviewed by the Board during the year.

• The designated Senior Management Personnel of the Company have disclosed to theBoard that no material financial and commercial transactions have been made during theyear under review in which they have personal interest which may have a potentialconflict with the interest of the Company at large.

• The CEO (Whole-time Director) has furnished a Certificate to the Board for theyear ended 31st March 2017 in compliance with the revised Clause 49 V of theListing Agreement(s) as amended.

• During the last three years there were no strictures of penalties imposed byeither the Securities Exchange Board of India or the Stock Exchanges or any statutoryauthority for non-compliance of any matter related to the capital markets. Except amountcharged by the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. as amember in Capital and Derivative segment payable by dealer member and amount isinsignificant when compared to the size of operation in the market.

9. Means of Communication:

• Half Yearly report sent to each household of Shareholders. No • Which newspaper normally published in Western Times(English & vernacular languages editions) • Any website where displayed. No - As required by SEBI and the listing agreement the Company has been regularly filing the required financial and other information on the Electronic Data Information Filing and Retrieval ( EDIFAR) website www.sebiedifar.com maintained by SEBI/National Informatics Centre. • Presentation made to Institutional Investors or the Analyst. Yes Results as per Clause 41 of the Listing Agreement are sent to the Stock Exchanges at Mumbai where shares of the company listed. • Whether the Management Discussion and Analysis Report is part of the Annual report or not. No

10. General Shareholder information :

Annual General Meeting AGM Date 28th September 2017 Time 11.30 a.m. Venue Regd. Office: "Creative Castle" 70 Sampatrao Colony Opp. Masonic Hall Off. Productivity Road Vadodara - 390007 Financial Calendar :( April 2017-2018) (Tentative Schedule) a) Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2017 On or before July 31 2017 b) Results for the Quarter ended September 30 2017 On or before October 31 2017 c) Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2017 On or before January 31 2018 d) Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2018 On or before May 30 2018 • Date of Book Closure From 23.09.17 to 28.09.17 (Both days inclusive) • Listing on Stock Exchange The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. • Stock Code 526891 • Demat ISIN Number in NSDL and CDSL for INE 944C01017 Equity Shares

• Monthly Highs and Lows of Market Price of the company's shares traded for theperiod April 2016 to March 2017.

Period High Low Period High Low Period High Low Apr-16 3.50 3.34 Aug-16 3.95 3.58 Dec-16 4.48 3.89 May-16 3.67 3.50 Sep-16 3.57 3.23 Jan-17 5.76 4.48 Jun-16 4.12 3.85 Oct-16 3.39 3.39 Feb-17 4.95 4.48 Jul-16 4.12 4.12 Nov-16 4.09 3.55 Mar-17 4.26 3.40

Registrars and Share Transfer Agents:

Dealing Office Reg. Office Link Intime India Pvt Ltd B-102 & 103 Shangrila Complex Near Radhakrishna Char Rasta Akota Vadodara - 390 020 Link Intime India Pvt Ltd C-13 Pannalal Silk Mills Compound L.B.S. Marg Bhandup (West) Mumbai 400 078

• Share Transfer System :

Transfer of shares are processed by the share transfer agents and approved by the sharetransfer committee called as In vestors/Shareholders Grievance Committee which meets atfrequent intervals.

• Distribution and Shareholding Pattern as on March 312016 is as follows :

No. of Shareholders in the physical mode 2281 58.77% No. of Shareholders in the electronic mode 1600 41.23% Total 3881 100.00%

Shareholding Pattern as on March 31 2017 is as follows:

Category No. of Shares % Director's and their Relatives' 3544414 70.89% Companies in which the Directors are interested Nil Nil Other Body Corporate 87099 1.74% Clearing Members 2682 0.05% Non-Resident Indians 80490 1.61% Hindu Undivided Family 32869 0.66% General Public 1252446 25.05% Total 5000000 100.00%

• Address for Correspondence : Market Creators Limited "CreativeCastle" 70 Sampatrao Colony Opp. Masonic Hall Productivity Road Vadodara - 390 007.

CONSERVATION ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES ABSORPTION FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Prescribed information regarding compliance of rules relating to conservation of Energyand Technology absorption as per the Act read with the Rules as applicable is notprovided as same is not applicable to your company.

LISTING OF THE COMPANY'S SHARES:

The Equity shares of your company continue to be listed during the year under review atthe Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. The company has paid the Annual listing fees for thefinancial year 2016-17. The company shares are dematerialized for providing betterservices to the shareholders. Your company looking into various guidelines issued by theStock Exchange and consequent to amendments in listing norms as part of good governanceis complains to all the requirements.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Extract of Annual Return of the Company is annexed herewith as Annexure - IIIACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

The company's relation with the staff remained cordial during the year. Your Directorsexpect that cordial relations with the employees will continue and will help in achievingthe objectives of the company and place on record the appreciation for the dedicatedservices rendered by the executives the staffs and other employees of the company.

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the timely support andco-operation received from the Government and Semi-government agencies and otherassociates particularly SEBI Office of the Registrar of the Companies FinancialInstitutions Bankers Brokers Officers & NSEIL NSCCL NSDL BSE CDSLProfessionals etc. who helped the company to meet with requirements from time to time.