Market Creators Ltd.
|BSE: 526891
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE944C01017
|BSE 15:15 | 27 Feb
|5.35
|
-0.26
(-4.63%)
|
OPEN
5.35
|
HIGH
5.35
|
LOW
5.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Market Creators Ltd
|OPEN
|5.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.61
|VOLUME
|264
|52-Week high
|6.32
|52-Week low
|3.24
|P/E
|4.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|5.35
|Buy Qty
|736.00
|Sell Price
|5.75
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Market Creators Ltd. (MARKETCREATORS) - BULK DEALS
|DATE
|CLIENT NAME
|EXCHANGE
|TRANSACTION
|QUANTITY
|PRICE
|28-09-2010
|SEEMA JAIN
|BSE
|BUY
|25175
|11.00
|28-09-2010
|SHASHI JAIN
|BSE
|SELL
|25000
|11.00
|13-07-2010
|GOLDMINE SHARES AND FINANCE LTD
|BSE
|BUY
|35659
|9.55
|13-07-2010
|GOLDMINE MULTITREDE PVT LTD
|BSE
|SELL
|35659
|9.55
