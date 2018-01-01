JUST IN
Market Creators Ltd.

BSE: 526891 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE944C01017
BSE 15:15 | 27 Feb 5.35 -0.26
(-4.63%)
5.35

5.35

5.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Market Creators Ltd
OPEN 5.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.61
VOLUME 264
52-Week high 6.32
52-Week low 3.24
P/E 4.61
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 5.35
Buy Qty 736.00
Sell Price 5.75
Sell Qty 500.00
Market Creators Ltd. (MARKETCREATORS) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 4.36 4.94 3.56
Net Cash From Operating Activities -0.07 0.07 1.75
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 1.19 0.79 0.85
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities -1.34 -1.45 -1.21
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -0.23 -0.58 1.38
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 4.13 4.36 4.94
