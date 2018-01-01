You are here » Home
» » Market Creators Ltd
Market Creators Ltd.
|BSE: 526891
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE944C01017
|
BSE
15:15 | 27 Feb
|
5.35
|
-0.26
(-4.63%)
|
OPEN
5.35
|
HIGH
5.35
|
LOW
5.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Market Creators Ltd
|OPEN
|5.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.61
|VOLUME
|264
|52-Week high
|6.32
|52-Week low
|3.24
|P/E
|4.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|5.35
|Buy Qty
|736.00
|Sell Price
|5.75
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|5.35
|CLOSE
|5.61
|VOLUME
|264
|52-Week high
|6.32
|52-Week low
|3.24
|P/E
|4.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|5.35
|Buy Qty
|736.00
|Sell Price
|5.75
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2.68
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Market Creators Ltd. (MARKETCREATORS) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|31-08-2017
|Book Closure
|23-09-2017
|28-09-2017
|Annual General Meeting
|23-08-2016
|Book Closure
|27-09-2016
|29-09-2016
|A.G.M.
|16-09-2015
|Book Closure
|24-09-2015
|26-09-2015
|A.G.M.
|01-08-2014
|Book Closure
|24-09-2014
|26-09-2014
|A.G.M.
|18-09-2013
|Book Closure
|24-09-2013
|26-09-2013
|A.G.M.
|11-09-2012
|Book Closure
|24-09-2012
|26-09-2012
|A.G.M.
|04-08-2011
|Book Closure
|24-09-2011
|26-09-2011
|A.G.M.
|15-09-2009
|Book Closure
|22-09-2009
|25-09-2009
|A.G.M.
Quick Links for Market Creators: