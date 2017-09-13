You are here » Home » » Market Creators Ltd
Market Creators Ltd.
|BSE: 526891
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE944C01017
|BSE 15:15 | 27 Feb
|5.35
|
-0.26
(-4.63%)
|
OPEN
5.35
|
HIGH
5.35
|
LOW
5.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Market Creators Ltd
|OPEN
|5.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.61
|VOLUME
|264
|52-Week high
|6.32
|52-Week low
|3.24
|P/E
|4.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|5.35
|Buy Qty
|736.00
|Sell Price
|5.75
|Sell Qty
|500.00
Market Creators Ltd. (MARKETCREATORS) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|AGM DATE
|REMARKS
|29-08-2017
|AGM
|28-09-2017
|AGM 28/09/2017Dear Sir / Madam,Attached herewith not...
|23-08-2016
|AGM
|30-09-2016
|AGM : 30/9/2016Market Creators Ltd has informed BSE ...
|17-09-2015
|AGM
|30-09-2015
|AGM : 30/09/2015Market Creators Ltd has informed BSE...
|01-08-2014
|AGM
|30-09-2014
|AGM 30.09.2014Market Creators Ltd has informed BSE t...
|18-09-2013
|AGM
|26-09-2013
|agm : 26.09.2013Market Creators Ltd has informed BSE...
