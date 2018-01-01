JUST IN
Market Creators Ltd.

BSE: 526891 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE944C01017
BSE 15:15 | 27 Feb 5.35 -0.26
(-4.63%)
OPEN

5.35

 HIGH

5.35

 LOW

5.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Market Creators Ltd
OPEN 5.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.61
VOLUME 264
52-Week high 6.32
52-Week low 3.24
P/E 4.61
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 5.35
Buy Qty 736.00
Sell Price 5.75
Sell Qty 500.00
Market Creators Ltd. (MARKETCREATORS) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves 0.10 -0.06 0.85
Total Shareholders Funds 5.10 4.94 5.85
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Debt 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Liabilities 5.10 4.94 5.85
Application of Funds
Gross Block 3.44 3.38 3.35
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 6.85 6.10 7.15
Sundry Debtors 3.93 2.79 1.83
Cash and Bank 4.13 4.36 4.94
Loans and Advances 3.69 3.80 3.09
Total Current Assets 18.60 17.05 17.01
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 13.91 12.62 11.83
Provisions 0.38 0.37 0.34
Net Current Assets 4.31 4.06 4.84
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 5.11 4.94 5.85
