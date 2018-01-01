You are here » Home » » Market Creators Ltd
Market Creators Ltd.
BSE: 526891
Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: INE944C01017
BSE 15:15 | 27 Feb
5.35
|
-0.26
(-4.63%)
|
OPEN
5.35
|
HIGH
5.35
|
LOW
5.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Market Creators Ltd
|OPEN
|5.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE
5.61
VOLUME
264
52-Week high
6.32
52-Week low
3.24
P/E
4.61
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
3
Buy Price
5.35
Buy Qty
736.00
Sell Price
5.75
Sell Qty
500.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Market Creators Ltd. (MARKETCREATORS) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves
|0.10
|-0.06
|0.85
|Total Shareholders Funds
|5.10
|4.94
|5.85
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Debt
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Liabilities
|5.10
|4.94
|5.85
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|3.44
|3.38
|3.35
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|6.85
|6.10
|7.15
|Sundry Debtors
|3.93
|2.79
|1.83
|Cash and Bank
|4.13
|4.36
|4.94
|Loans and Advances
|3.69
|3.80
|3.09
|Total Current Assets
|18.60
|17.05
|17.01
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|13.91
|12.62
|11.83
|Provisions
|0.38
|0.37
|0.34
|Net Current Assets
|4.31
|4.06
|4.84
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|5.11
|4.94
|5.85
