Market Creators Ltd.
|BSE: 526891
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE944C01017
|BSE 15:15 | 27 Feb
|5.35
|
-0.26
(-4.63%)
|
OPEN
5.35
|
HIGH
5.35
|
LOW
5.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Market Creators Ltd
|OPEN
|5.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.61
|VOLUME
|264
|52-Week high
|6.32
|52-Week low
|3.24
|P/E
|4.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|5.35
|Buy Qty
|736.00
|Sell Price
|5.75
|Sell Qty
|500.00
Filter:
Market Creators Ltd. (MARKETCREATORS) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|3.16
|2.77
|2.74
|2.72
|3.10
|Other Income
|0.64
|0.68
|0.57
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|3.80
|3.45
|3.30
|2.72
|3.10
|Total Expenditure
|2.70
|2.55
|2.56
|2.53
|2.61
|Operating Profit
|1.10
|0.89
|0.74
|0.19
|0.48
|Interest
|0.62
|0.72
|0.63
|0.73
|0.72
|Gross Profit
|0.49
|0.18
|0.11
|-0.54
|-0.24
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.07
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|PBT
|0.40
|0.11
|0.04
|-0.62
|-0.31
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.40
|0.11
|0.04
|-0.62
|-0.31
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.40
|0.11
|0.04
|-0.62
|-0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.81
|0.22
|0.07
|0.00
|-0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|Share Holding (%)
|29.11
|29.11
|29.17
|29.16
|29.25
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|70.89
|70.89
|70.83
|70.74
|70.75
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
