JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Market Creators Ltd

Market Creators Ltd.

BSE: 526891 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE944C01017
BSE 15:15 | 27 Feb 5.35 -0.26
(-4.63%)
OPEN

5.35

 HIGH

5.35

 LOW

5.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Market Creators Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.61
VOLUME 264
52-Week high 6.32
52-Week low 3.24
P/E 4.61
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 5.35
Buy Qty 736.00
Sell Price 5.75
Sell Qty 500.00
OPEN 5.35
CLOSE 5.61
VOLUME 264
52-Week high 6.32
52-Week low 3.24
P/E 4.61
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 5.35
Buy Qty 736.00
Sell Price 5.75
Sell Qty 500.00
Filter:

Market Creators Ltd. (MARKETCREATORS) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 5.51 5.82 7.34 5.84 4.99
Other Income 1.25 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 6.75 5.82 7.34 5.84 4.99
Total Expenditure 5.12 5.14 5.91 4.29 3.84
Operating Profit 1.63 0.68 1.43 1.55 1.16
Interest 1.34 1.45 1.21 1.32 1.02
Gross Profit 0.29 -0.78 0.22 0.23 0.14
Depreciation 0.15 0.16 0.15 0.17 0.08
PBT 0.14 -0.93 0.06 0.05 0.06
Tax 0.00 0.00 -0.01 -0.03 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) 0.14 -0.93 0.07 0.08 0.06
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 0.14 -0.93 0.07 0.08 0.06
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.69 0.64
EPS
Basic EPS 0.29 -1.86 0.15 0.17 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15
Share Holding (%) 29.11 29.16 29.26 29.34 29.64
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 70.89 70.74 70.74 70.66 70.36
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Market Creators: