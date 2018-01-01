Market Creators Ltd.
|BSE: 526891
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE944C01017
|BSE 15:15 | 27 Feb
|5.35
|
-0.26
(-4.63%)
|
OPEN
5.35
|
HIGH
5.35
|
LOW
5.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Market Creators Ltd
|OPEN
|5.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.61
|VOLUME
|264
|52-Week high
|6.32
|52-Week low
|3.24
|P/E
|4.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|5.35
|Buy Qty
|736.00
|Sell Price
|5.75
|Sell Qty
|500.00
Market Creators Ltd. (MARKETCREATORS) - Company Information
Market Creators is at the forefront of new ventures and developments. The company was the brainchild of two prominent Chartered Accountants; Dr. Jayantilal H. Shah and Mr. Rashmi Acharya and was started in the year 1991. They started with consulting, financial accounting, project financing and merchant banking. Under the banner of MCL 48 public issues were managed. In the year 1995 with the vision...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman & Wholetime Director :
|J H Shah
|Whole-time Director :
|Rashmikant Acharya
|Whole-time Director :
|Kalpesh Shah
|Independent Director :
|Narendra Shah
|Independent Director :
|Chirag Patel
|Independent Director :
|Amal R Patel
|Independent Director :
|Prakashchandra G Juthani
|Director :
|Neela Jayantilal Shah
|Director :
|Yatish Harkisondas Shah
|Alternate Director :
|Bina Rashmikant Acharya
|Independent Director :
|Hemant P Shah
|Company Secretary :
|Mauli Mehta
|AUDITOR :
|Shah & Talati
|IND NAME :
|Finance & Investments
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|Creative Castle Opp Masonic Ha, 70 Sampatrao Colony Off Produc,Vadodara,Gujarat-390007
|Ph : 91-265-2354075
|WEBSITE : http://www.sharemart.co.in
|E-mail : info@marketcreators.net
