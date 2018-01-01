JUST IN
Market Creators Ltd.

BSE: 526891 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE944C01017
BSE 15:15 | 27 Feb 5.35 -0.26
(-4.63%)
OPEN

5.35

 HIGH

5.35

 LOW

5.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Market Creators Ltd
OPEN 5.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.61
VOLUME 264
52-Week high 6.32
52-Week low 3.24
P/E 4.61
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 5.35
Buy Qty 736.00
Sell Price 5.75
Sell Qty 500.00
Market Creators Ltd. (MARKETCREATORS) - Company Information

Market Creators Ltd

Market Creators is at the forefront of new ventures and developments. The company was the brainchild of two prominent Chartered Accountants; Dr. Jayantilal H. Shah and Mr. Rashmi Acharya and was started in the year 1991. They started with consulting, financial accounting, project financing and merchant banking. Under the banner of MCL 48 public issues were managed. In the year 1995 with the vision...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman & Wholetime Director : J H Shah
Whole-time Director : Rashmikant Acharya
Whole-time Director : Kalpesh Shah
Independent Director : Narendra Shah
Independent Director : Chirag Patel
Independent Director : Amal R Patel
Independent Director : Prakashchandra G Juthani
Director : Neela Jayantilal Shah
Director : Yatish Harkisondas Shah
Alternate Director : Bina Rashmikant Acharya
Independent Director : Hemant P Shah
Company Secretary : Mauli Mehta
AUDITOR : Shah & Talati
IND NAME : Finance & Investments
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
Creative Castle Opp Masonic Ha, 70 Sampatrao Colony Off Produc,Vadodara,Gujarat-390007
Ph : 91-265-2354075
WEBSITE : http://www.sharemart.co.in
E-mail : info@marketcreators.net

