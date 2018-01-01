Market Creators Ltd.

Market Creators is at the forefront of new ventures and developments. The company was the brainchild of two prominent Chartered Accountants; Dr. Jayantilal H. Shah and Mr. Rashmi Acharya and was started in the year 1991. They started with consulting, financial accounting, project financing and merchant banking. Under the banner of MCL 48 public issues were managed. In the year 1995 with the vision of growing, it went public by getting listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Presently the promoters hold 69% of the paid up capital. To strengthen presence in the Financial Market MCL acquired Membership of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) in 1995. MCL traveled the success route, towards building a reputation as an integrated financial services provider, offering a wide spectrum of services. After a decade of presence in stock broking it acquired membership of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, (BSE),Currency Derivatives on BSE,NSE and MCX and is Depository Participant of Central Depository Services (India) Limited, (CDSL). Its Group Company is Member of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and National Derivatives and Commodities Exchange of India (NCDEX) making it a Corporate Broking house in the Financial Market. The company has also recently re- ventured into the area of Merchant Banking. With this foray Market Creators has become a one stop financial house for all services and moved into the big league. The services are customer oriented and reach a spectrum of more than 15000 investors through 105 outlets spanning 18 cities and yet counting. MCL provides services like Advice-Based Broking in Equities and Derivatives, Depository Services, Commodities Trading, Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Mutual Fund Investment Advisory Services, IPO & Real Estate Management.