Market Creators Ltd.
|BSE: 526891
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE944C01017
|BSE 15:15 | 27 Feb
|5.35
|
-0.26
(-4.63%)
|
OPEN
5.35
|
HIGH
5.35
|
LOW
5.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Market Creators Ltd
|OPEN
|5.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.61
|VOLUME
|264
|52-Week high
|6.32
|52-Week low
|3.24
|P/E
|4.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|5.35
|Buy Qty
|736.00
|Sell Price
|5.75
|Sell Qty
|500.00
Market Creators Ltd. (MARKETCREATORS) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|70.91
|70.91
|70.89
|70.89
|70.83
|Total Promoters
|70.91
|70.91
|70.89
|70.89
|70.83
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.12
|0.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|28.97
|28.97
|29.11
|29.11
|29.17
|Indian Public
|24.33
|24.36
|24.75
|25.05
|24.82
|Others
|4.64
|4.61
|4.36
|4.06
|4.35
|Total Non Promoter
|29.09
|29.09
|29.11
|29.11
|29.17
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
