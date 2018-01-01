JUST IN
Market Creators Ltd.

BSE: 526891 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE944C01017
BSE 15:15 | 27 Feb 5.35 -0.26
(-4.63%)
OPEN

5.35

 HIGH

5.35

 LOW

5.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Market Creators Ltd
Market Creators Ltd. (MARKETCREATORS) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 70.91 70.91 70.89 70.89 70.83
Total Promoters 70.91 70.91 70.89 70.89 70.83
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.12 0.12 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 28.97 28.97 29.11 29.11 29.17
Indian Public 24.33 24.36 24.75 25.05 24.82
Others 4.64 4.61 4.36 4.06 4.35
Total Non Promoter 29.09 29.09 29.11 29.11 29.17
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

