Market Creators Ltd.
|BSE: 526891
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE944C01017
|BSE 15:15 | 27 Feb
|5.35
|
-0.26
(-4.63%)
|
OPEN
5.35
|
HIGH
5.35
|
LOW
5.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Market Creators Ltd
|OPEN
|5.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.61
|VOLUME
|264
|52-Week high
|6.32
|52-Week low
|3.24
|P/E
|4.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|5.35
|Buy Qty
|736.00
|Sell Price
|5.75
|Sell Qty
|500.00
Market Creators Ltd. (MARKETCREATORS) - Announcements
-
Market Creators Ltd Board Meeting-Outcome of Board Meeting
09/03/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Market Creators Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates
07/03/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Market Creators Ltd BOARD MEETING ON 09-03-2018
01/03/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Market Creators Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
14/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Market Creators Ltd Results- Financial For 31/12/2017
09/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Market Creators Ltd Closure of Trading Window
05/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Market Creators Ltd Board Meeting On 09/02/2018
05/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Market Creators Ltd Newspaper Publication
05/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Market Creators Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
20/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Market Creators Ltd Closure of Trading Window
11/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Market Creators Ltd Board Meeting On 20Th January 2018
10/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Market Creators Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
06/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Market Creators Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
22/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Market Creators Ltd Board Meeting On 22 December 2017
13/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Market Creators Ltd Financial Results For 30Th September 2017
07/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Market Creators Ltd Closure of Trading Window
31/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Market Creators Ltd Board Meeting On November 07 2017 To Consider The Audited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended
31/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Market Creators Ltd Half Yearly Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 40(9)
10/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Market Creators Ltd Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 7(3)For Half Year Ended September 2017
05/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Market Creators Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended September 2017
05/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
