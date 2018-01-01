JUST IN
Market Creators Ltd.

BSE: 526891 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE944C01017
BSE 15:15 | 27 Feb 5.35 -0.26
(-4.63%)
OPEN

5.35

 HIGH

5.35

 LOW

5.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Market Creators Ltd
OPEN 5.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.61
VOLUME 264
52-Week high 6.32
52-Week low 3.24
P/E 4.61
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 5.35
Buy Qty 736.00
Sell Price 5.75
Sell Qty 500.00
Market Creators Ltd. (MARKETCREATORS) - Net Sales

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Sales (Rs crore)
St Bk of India 252.85 -0.30 -0.12 175518.23
HDFC Bank 1866.70 13.50 0.73 69305.96
ICICI Bank 300.70 8.00 2.73 54156.28
Punjab Natl.Bank 94.60 -0.90 -0.94 47275.99
Axis Bank 519.20 13.85 2.74 44542.16
Bank of Baroda 132.25 0.75 0.57 42199.93
Canara Bank 238.55 3.35 1.42 41387.64
Bank of India 95.10 -2.45 -2.51 39290.85
ICICI Pru Life 385.70 -5.10 -1.31 37869.14
H D F C 1854.95 36.50 2.01 33112.79
Union Bank (I) 91.25 -2.35 -2.51 32659.98
SBI Life Insuran 674.15 4.65 0.69 30549.00
IDBI Bank 64.70 -6.00 -8.49 27791.37
Power Fin.Corpn. 88.35 -4.80 -5.15 27011.02
Central Bank 74.75 -1.70 -2.22 24661.41
Rural Elec.Corp. 126.25 -1.80 -1.41 24077.86
Syndicate Bank 54.50 0.20 0.37 23003.79
I O B 18.00 -0.25 -1.37 19718.60
Corporation Bank 28.85 -0.75 -2.53 19471.47
Oriental Bank 89.10 -2.15 -2.36 18422.33
