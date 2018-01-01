JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Market Creators Ltd

Market Creators Ltd.

BSE: 526891 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE944C01017
BSE 15:15 | 27 Feb 5.35 -0.26
(-4.63%)
OPEN

5.35

 HIGH

5.35

 LOW

5.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Market Creators Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.61
VOLUME 264
52-Week high 6.32
52-Week low 3.24
P/E 4.61
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 5.35
Buy Qty 736.00
Sell Price 5.75
Sell Qty 500.00
OPEN 5.35
CLOSE 5.61
VOLUME 264
52-Week high 6.32
52-Week low 3.24
P/E 4.61
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 5.35
Buy Qty 736.00
Sell Price 5.75
Sell Qty 500.00

Market Creators Ltd. (MARKETCREATORS) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
HDFC Bank 1,866.70 484,175.31 69,305.96 14,549.64 807,130.87
H D F C 1,854.95 310,574.26 33,112.79 7,442.64 323,918.96
St Bk of India 252.85 218,262.65 175,518.23 10,484.10 2,550,731.18
Kotak Mah. Bank 1,100.60 209,714.92 17,698.93 3,411.50 206,139.27
ICICI Bank 300.70 193,220.80 54,156.28 9,801.09 702,710.29
Axis Bank 519.20 133,218.93 44,542.16 3,679.28 575,172.19
IndusInd Bank 1,733.55 104,051.13 14,405.67 2,867.89 169,672.05
Bajaj Fin. 1,667.00 96,344.26 9,980.69 1,836.55 59,697.04
HDFC Stand. Life 430.55 86,606.86 N.A. N.A. N.A.
Bajaj Finserv 5,037.85 80,172.34 162.71 70.02 2,775.53
Yes Bank 311.45 71,716.03 16,424.64 3,330.10 203,534.58
SBI Life Insuran 674.15 67,415.00 30,549.00 954.65 99,225.25
ICICI Pru Life 385.70 55,366.85 37,869.14 1,682.23 121,906.31
Indiabulls Hous. 1,212.75 51,729.85 11,252.16 2,842.38 95,309.90
Aditya Birla Cap 153.00 33,673.92 35.01 4.24 5,103.87
L&T Fin.Holdings 162.40 31,385.91 314.86 248.66 6,297.63
Shriram Trans. 1,348.10 30,585.69 10,828.82 1,257.34 69,617.11
Bank of Baroda 132.25 30,472.38 42,199.93 1,383.14 672,589.85
Bajaj Holdings 2,720.15 30,272.55 883.29 538.18 7,364.55
IIFL Holdings 846.75 26,973.22 192.33 156.78 1,550.73
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Market Creators: