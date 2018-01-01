You are here » Home » » Market Creators Ltd
Market Creators Ltd.
|BSE: 526891
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE944C01017
|BSE 15:15 | 27 Feb
|5.35
|
-0.26
(-4.63%)
|
OPEN
5.35
|
HIGH
5.35
|
LOW
5.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Market Creators Ltd
|OPEN
|5.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.61
|VOLUME
|264
|52-Week high
|6.32
|52-Week low
|3.24
|P/E
|4.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|5.35
|Buy Qty
|736.00
|Sell Price
|5.75
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Market Creators Ltd. (MARKETCREATORS) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|Geojit Fin. Ser.
|100.65
|-0.20
|3.98
|1.26
|-13.46
|-10.77
|108.17
|93.19
|Garnet Intl.
|319.25
|2.70
|2.79
|-22.04
|19.52
|17.52
|92.26
|(-)
|Emk.Global Fin.
|173.85
|2.78
|-5.62
|-20.40
|-22.63
|-40.19
|157.17
|227.40
|Adit.Birla Money
|61.75
|-2.29
|-13.64
|-21.34
|-20.53
|-33.53
|117.81
|133.02
|Arihant Capital
|110.15
|0.46
|-8.17
|-26.15
|-32.75
|-36.14
|118.55
|443.95
|Indbank Merchant
|20.05
|4.43
|-9.89
|-21.37
|-1.72
|-21.06
|61.82
|57.25
|Swastika Investm
|161.00
|-1.86
|-6.40
|-10.70
|-5.29
|27.78
|128.53
|250.38
|Ladderup Finance
|34.00
|-2.86
|-13.92
|17.85
|81.82
|44.37
|(-)
|100.00
|Integ. Fin. Serv
|39.85
|-4.89
|-5.57
|(-)
|-5.12
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|Cil Securities
|26.90
|4.87
|-11.37
|-16.98
|-13.23
|-20.88
|19.56
|37.95
|Titan Securities
|5.32
|-4.83
|9.69
|-19.52
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|Alka Securities
|0.42
|0.00
|-8.70
|-25.00
|31.25
|(-)
|75.00
|(-)
|Mah. Corporation
|0.29
|0.00
|(-)
|-17.14
|(-)
|(-)
|20.83
|-29.27
|Siddha Ventures
|0.51
|-3.77
|-7.27
|-17.74
|-44.57
|(-)
|-63.83
|-54.05
