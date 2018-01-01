JUST IN
Market Creators Ltd.

BSE: 526891 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE944C01017
BSE 15:15 | 27 Feb 5.35 -0.26
(-4.63%)
OPEN

5.35

 HIGH

5.35

 LOW

5.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Market Creators Ltd
OPEN 5.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.61
VOLUME 264
52-Week high 6.32
52-Week low 3.24
P/E 4.61
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 5.35
Buy Qty 736.00
Sell Price 5.75
Sell Qty 500.00
Market Creators Ltd. (MARKETCREATORS) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
Geojit Fin. Ser. 100.65 -0.20 3.98 1.26 -13.46 -10.77 108.17 93.19
Garnet Intl. 319.25 2.70 2.79 -22.04 19.52 17.52 92.26 (-)
Emk.Global Fin. 173.85 2.78 -5.62 -20.40 -22.63 -40.19 157.17 227.40
Adit.Birla Money 61.75 -2.29 -13.64 -21.34 -20.53 -33.53 117.81 133.02
Arihant Capital 110.15 0.46 -8.17 -26.15 -32.75 -36.14 118.55 443.95
Indbank Merchant 20.05 4.43 -9.89 -21.37 -1.72 -21.06 61.82 57.25
Swastika Investm 161.00 -1.86 -6.40 -10.70 -5.29 27.78 128.53 250.38
Ladderup Finance 34.00 -2.86 -13.92 17.85 81.82 44.37 (-) 100.00
Integ. Fin. Serv 39.85 -4.89 -5.57 (-) -5.12 (-) (-) (-)
Cil Securities 26.90 4.87 -11.37 -16.98 -13.23 -20.88 19.56 37.95
Titan Securities 5.32 -4.83 9.69 -19.52 (-) (-) (-) (-)
Alka Securities 0.42 0.00 -8.70 -25.00 31.25 (-) 75.00 (-)
Mah. Corporation 0.29 0.00 (-) -17.14 (-) (-) 20.83 -29.27
Siddha Ventures 0.51 -3.77 -7.27 -17.74 -44.57 (-) -63.83 -54.05

