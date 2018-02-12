Marksans Pharma Ltd.
|BSE: 524404
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: MARKSANS
|ISIN Code: INE750C01026
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|35.35
|
-0.60
(-1.67%)
|
OPEN
36.10
|
HIGH
36.40
|
LOW
34.85
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|35.25
|
-0.70
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
36.25
|
HIGH
36.45
|
LOW
34.70
About Marksans Pharma Ltd.
Marksans Pharma Ltd
Marksans Pharma Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,447
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.21
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|168.33
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.19
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.43
Marksans Pharma Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|218.43
|215.24
|1.48
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.01
|3800
|Total Income
|218.82
|215.25
|1.66
|Total Expenses
|189.59
|188.45
|0.6
|Operating Profit
|29.24
|26.8
|9.1
|Net Profit
|17.46
|11.52
|51.56
|Equity Capital
|40.93
|40.93
|-
Marksans Pharma Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Panacea Biotec
|284.65
|1.28
|1744.90
|Alembic
|60.65
|-1.14
|1619.66
|Novartis India
|624.20
|-0.16
|1541.77
|Marksans Pharma
|35.35
|-1.67
|1446.88
|Morepen Labs.
|31.85
|0.16
|1432.77
|Hester Bios
|1636.45
|0.87
|1392.62
|Aarti Drugs
|531.00
|-5.43
|1266.97
Marksans Pharma Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Marksans Pharma Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|17/11
|Centrum Broking
|Hold
|44
|Details
|30/09
|Dynamic Levels
|Buy
|49
|Details
Marksans Pharma Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.70%
|-7.11%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.51%
|-11.65%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-3.68%
|-6.75%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-11.51%
|-10.31%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-26.89%
|-28.64%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-41.18%
|-42.02%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Marksans Pharma Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|34.85
|
|36.40
|Week Low/High
|34.85
|
|39.00
|Month Low/High
|34.85
|
|43.00
|YEAR Low/High
|34.25
|
|58.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.71
|
|115.00
