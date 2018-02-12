JUST IN
Marksans Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524404 Sector: Health care
NSE: MARKSANS ISIN Code: INE750C01026
OPEN 36.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.95
VOLUME 482935
52-Week high 58.25
52-Week low 34.25
P/E 168.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,447
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.35
Sell Qty 3700.00
About Marksans Pharma Ltd.

Marksans Pharma Ltd

Marksans Pharma Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,447
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 168.33
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.19
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Marksans Pharma Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 218.43 215.24 1.48
Other Income 0.39 0.01 3800
Total Income 218.82 215.25 1.66
Total Expenses 189.59 188.45 0.6
Operating Profit 29.24 26.8 9.1
Net Profit 17.46 11.52 51.56
Equity Capital 40.93 40.93 -
Marksans Pharma Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Panacea Biotec 284.65 1.28 1744.90
Alembic 60.65 -1.14 1619.66
Novartis India 624.20 -0.16 1541.77
Marksans Pharma 35.35 -1.67 1446.88
Morepen Labs. 31.85 0.16 1432.77
Hester Bios 1636.45 0.87 1392.62
Aarti Drugs 531.00 -5.43 1266.97
Marksans Pharma Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.25
Banks/FIs 0.40
FIIs 4.73
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 37.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.15
Marksans Pharma Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
17/11 Centrum Broking Hold 44 PDF IconDetails
30/09 Dynamic Levels Buy 49 PDF IconDetails
Marksans Pharma Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.70% -7.11% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.51% -11.65% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -3.68% -6.75% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -11.51% -10.31% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -26.89% -28.64% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -41.18% -42.02% 17.24% 19.01%

Marksans Pharma Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 34.85
36.40
Week Low/High 34.85
39.00
Month Low/High 34.85
43.00
YEAR Low/High 34.25
58.00
All TIME Low/High 0.71
115.00

