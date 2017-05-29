To

The Members of

MARKSANS PHARMA LTD

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of MARKSANS PHARMALTD ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2017 theStatement of Profit and Loss the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and asummary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management's Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

2. The Company's Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Sffection134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation ofthese standalone financial statements to give a true and fair view of the financialposition financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with theaccounting principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standardsspecified under Sffection 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts)Rules 2014 and Accounting Standard 30 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurementissued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India to the extent it does notcontradict any other accounting standard referred to in Sffection 133 of the Act read withRule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenanceof adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act forsafeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detffecting frauds andother irregularities; selffection and application of appropriate accounting policies;making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design implementationand maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectivelyfor ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records relevant to thepreparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair viewand are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statementsbased on our audit.

4. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there underincluding the accounting standards and matters which are required to be included in theaudit report.

5. WeconductedourauditinaccordancewiththeStandards on Auditing specified underSffection 143(10) of the Act and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued bythe Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and pronouncementsrequire that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtainreasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from materialmisstatement.

6. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amountsand the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selffected depend on theauditors' judgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of thefinancial statements whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments theauditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company's preparation of thefinancial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit proceduresthat are appropriate in the circumstances. An Audit also includes evaluating theappropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accountingestimates made by the Company's Directors as well as evaluating the overall presentationof the financial statements.

7. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

8. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationgiven to us the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the required informationby the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with theaccounting principles generally accepted in India :-

(i) In the case of the Balance Sheet of the State of affairs of the Company as atMarch 31 2017;

(ii) In the case of Statement of Profit and Loss of the Profit for the year ended onthat date;

(iii) In the case of Cash Flow Statement of the Cash Flows for the year ended on thatdate.

Emphasis of Matter

9. We draw attention to Note No 21.1. to the financial statements regarding theremuneration paid to the Whole-time Director Dr. Vinay Gopal Nayak in excess of the limitsprescribed under Sffection 197 read with Schedule V of the Act by Rs. 7952068.00 due toinadequacy of profits. The Company is in the process of complying with the statutoryrequirements prescribed to regularise such excess payment including seeking approval ofMembers and the Central Government as necessary. Pending such approvals no adjustmentshave been made in the accounts for the year ended 31st March 2017 and the excess amountis held by the Whole-time Director in trust for the Company. Our Opinion is not modifiedin respect of the above matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

10. As required by ‘the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016' issued by theCentral Government of India in terms of sub-sffection (11) of sffection 143 of the Act(hereinafter referred to as the "Order") and on the basis of such checks of thebooks and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to theinformation and explanations given to us we give in the Annexure B a statement on thematters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

11. As required by Sffection 143 (3) of the Act we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the bestof our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by theCompany so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statementdealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with theAccounting Standards specified under Sffection 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of theCompanies (Accounts) Rules 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March31 2017 taken on record by the Board of Director none of the directors is disqualifiedas on March 31 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of sffection 164(2) ofthe Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financialreporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to ourseparate Report in Annexure A.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor's Report inaccordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 in our opinionand to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information andexplanations given to us :

(i) The company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financialposition.

(ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts;as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does notarise.

(iii) There has not been occasion in case of the Company during the year under reportto transfer any sums to the Investor Education And Protffection Fund. The Question ofdelay in transferring such sums does not arise.

(iv) The Company has provided requisite disclosures in the standalone financialstatements as regards its holding and dealings in Specified Bank Notes as defined in theNotification S.O. 3407(E) dated November 8 2016 of the Ministry of Finance during theperiod from November 8 2016 to December 30 2016. Based on audit procedures performed andthe representation provided to us by the Management we report that the disclosures are inaccordance with the books of accounts maintained by the Company and as produced to us bythe Management.

For N K MITTAL & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants FR No. 113281W

CA N K MITTAL

(Proprietor) M No. 046785

Place : Mumbai Date : 29th May 2017

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 10(f) of the Independent Auditor's Report of even date to themembers of MARKSANS PHARMA LTD on the standalone financial statements for the year endedMarch 31 2017.

Report of the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-sffection 3 ofSffection 143 of the Act.

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MarksansPharma Ltd ("the Company") as of March 31 2017 in conjunction with our audit ofthe standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management's Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Company's Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internalfinancial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteriaestablished by the Company considering the essential components of internal control statedin the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reportingissued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilitiesinclude the design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controlsthat were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of itsbusiness including adherence to the Company's policies the safeguarding of its assetsthe prevention and detffection of frauds and errors the accuracy and completeness of theaccounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information asrequired under the Act.

Auditor's Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's internal financialcontrols over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordancewith the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting(the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribedunder sffection 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internalfinancial controls both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and bothissued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply withethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance aboutwhether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established andmaintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respffects.

4. Our Audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacyof the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operatingeffectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includedobtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reportingassessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the designand operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The proceduresselffected depend on the auditor's judgment including the assessment of the risks ofmaterial misstatement of the financial statements whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company's internal financial controls systemover financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

6. A company's internal financial control over financial reporting is a processdesigned to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reportingand the preparation of financial statements for external purpose in accordance withgenerally accepted accounting principles. A company's internal financial control overfinancial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to themaintenance of records that in reasonable detail accurately and fairly reflffect thetransaction and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonableassurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financialstatements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receiptsand expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations ofManagement and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regardingprevention or timely detffection of unauthorized acquisition use or disposition of thecompany's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financialreporting including the possibility of collusion or improper Management override ofcontrols material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detffected.Also projffections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financialreporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controlover financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or thatthe degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion the Company has in all material respffects an adequate internalfinancial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controlsover financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31 2017 based on theinternal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company consideringthe essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit ofInternal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of CharteredAccountants of India.

For N K MITTAL & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants FR No. 113281W

CA N K MITTAL

(Proprietor) M No. 046785

Place : Mumbai Date : 29th May 2017

Annexure B to the Independent Auditor's Report

Referred to in paragraph 9 of the independent Auditor's Report of even date to themembers of MARKSANS PHARMA LTD on the Standalone Financial Statement as of and for theyear ended March 31 2017.

(1) (a) In our Opinion and according to the information given to us the company ismaintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details andsituation of its Property Plant & Equipment.

(b) In our Opinion and according to the information given to us the Property Plant& Equipment have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervalsand no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our Opinion and according to the information given to us and to the best of ourknowledge and belief the title deeds of immovable properties are held in name of theCompany.

(2) In our Opinion and according to the information given to us physical verificationof inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management and no materialdiscrepancies were noticed.

(3) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has notgranted any loans secured or unsecured to companies firms limited liabilitypartnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under sffection 189 ofthe Companies Act 2013.

(4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us theCompany has complied with the provisions of Sffection 185 and 186 of the Act in respect ofgrant of loans making investments and providing guarantees and securities as applicable.

(5) In our Opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us theCompany has not accepted any deposit from the public within the meaning of sffection 73 to76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2013.

(6) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant tothe Rules made by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under subsffection (1) of sffection 148 of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie theprescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However we are neitherrequired to carry out nor have carried out any detailed examination of such accounts andrecords.

(7) (a) In our opinion and according to the information given to us the Company isregular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund employees' stateinsurance income-tax sales-tax service tax duty of customs duty of excise valueadded tax cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities applicable toit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us no undisputed amountpayable in respect of Income Tax Sales Tax Wealth Tax Custom Duty Excise Duty andCess were in arrears as at 31-03-2017 for a period of more than 6 months from the datethey became payable. The sales tax which have not been deposited on account of disputesand the forum where the dispute is pending are as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount Period to which Forum where disputes (In H Lakh) the amount relates are pending Commissioner of Sales Tax Sales Tax (BST CST) – 04-05 0.28 2004-2005 Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal)

(8) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has notdefaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution bank Governmentor dues to debenture holders.

(9) According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the informationand explanations given to us the Company has not raised any money by way of initialpublic ooffer or further public ooffer (including debt instruments) and term loans duringthe year. Accordingly the provisions of Clause 3(ix) of the order are not applicable tothe Company.

(10) During the course of our examination of the books amd records of the Companycarried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India andaccording to the information and explanations given to us we have neither come across anyinstance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employeesnoticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by theManagement.

(11) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on ourexamination of the records of the Company the managerial remuneration paid or provided tothe Whole-time Director Dr. Vinay Gopal Nayak is in excess of the limits prescribed underSffection 197 read with Schedule V of the Act by Rs. 7952068.00 due to inadequacy ofprofits. The Company is in the process of complying with the statutory requirementsprescribed to regularise such excess payment including seeking approval of Members and theCentral Government as necessary. Pending such approvals no adjustments have been made inthe accounts for the year ended 31st March 2017 and the excess amount is held by theWhole-time Director in trust for the Company.

(12) The Company is not Nidhi Company and Nidhi Rules 2014 are not applicable to itthe provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable.

(13) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us theCompany is in compliance with sffection 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable for alltransactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions havebeen disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accountingstandards.

(14) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placements ofshares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.Accordingly the provisions of Clause 3(xiv) of the order are not applicable to theCompany.

(15) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to usduring the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with itsDirectors or persons connffected to its Directors and hence provision of sffection 192 ofthe Act are not applicable.

(16) The Company is not required to be registered under Sffection 45-IA of the ReserveBank of India Act 1934. Accordingly the provisions of Clause 3(xvi) of the Order are notapplicable to the Company.

For N K MITTAL & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants FR No. 113281W

CA N K MITTAL

(Proprietor) M No. 046785

Place : Mumbai Date : 29th May 2017