Despite being in a complex business spread across

challenging geographies Marksans Pharma reported profitable growth - a 26 percentrevenue growth complemented by 55 percent EBIDTA growth 43 percent increase in cashprofit and 52 percent jump in post-tax profit. These numbers conclusively vindicate therobustness of our business model and highlight our continued focus on margin-accretiveniches. The result was that the larger we grew the more profitable we became.

At Marksans Pharma our outperformance was the result of a substantial 65 percentgrowth in our US business to H158.77 crore and a 27 percent increase in UK revenues toH332.95 crore. Our aggregate revenues derived from these two markets grew by 37.02 percentover the previous financial year strengthening our geographic positioning. Even thoughour revenues from the rest of the world declined by 10.99 percent more than 90 percent ofour revenues were derived from the regulated markets of Europe the US Australia andCanada.

What is creditable is that the Company generated around

50 percent of revenues through its proprietary interface and consumer-oriented OTCproducts enhancing margins and shrinking the working capital cycle from 107 days in FY14to 98 days in FY15. The result is that we did not just grow the quantum of our businessduring the year under review; we enhanced quality as well.

The R segment comprising sub-segments such as antidiabetics CVS and CNS amongothers accounted for nearly 54 percent of the Company's revenues and reported a strongy-o-y growth of 38 percent across all its key focus markets.

At Marksans Pharma we are convinced that we have already taken care of the morechallenging part of our business and are now at an inflection point following whichattractive growth is expected. We aim to sustain our sectoral outperformance by expandingour US business reinforcing our presence in key European markets beyond the UK andGermany widening our footprint in regulated markets and ushering inorganicacquisition-led growth.

The US opportunity

The US market with 40 percent share of the global generics market represents anattractive opportunity for Marksans Pharma.

Besides the US soft gelatin capsules market is estimated at US$ 8 billion; thespecific segment (approved filed and under-development products) addressed by Marksans isestimated at a staggering US$ 5 billion.

Marksans Pharma intends to leverage its established competence in the soft gelatincapsule niche to strengthen its brand. The price erosion in the soft gelatin capsulesegment is only 50-60 percent against 80-95 percent in the tablets and capsules segmentfollowing patent expiry. This resistance to price erosion is on account of a combinationof complex technologies and limited competition. The Company intends to enhance revenuesfrom approved ANDAs establish a front-end US presence and maximise returns from new ANDAapprovals in the soft gelatin capsules vertical over the next couple of yearsstrengthening its US presence.

As the logical next step we acquired Time Cap Labs a US- based pharmaceuticalcompany with an USFDA-approved manufacturing facility. This acquisition will help increating a front-end US presence which we do not possess till date.

Subsidiaries

Marksans Pharma generated robust growth through a number of subsidiaries which it hasturned around since their acquisition. These subsidiaries accounted for nearly 49 percentof our consolidated revenues in FY15 and this proportion is expected to increase alongwith a corresponding increase in cash flows as a major part of the Company's capitalexpenditure plan has been completed.

Soft gelatin capsules

Ten out of the Company's pending 11 ANDA approvals are in the American soft gelatincapsule space. This is an attractive positioning considering that the faster action andhigher bioavailability of soft gelatin capsules competently address the respectivetherapeutic segments. This segment is relatively under-crowded on account of manufacturingcomplexity small market size of around US$8 billion and limited competition in the OTCand R segments.

Indian operations

The Indian operations of the Company reported a

28.78 percent growth over 2013-14. The business primarily comprised formulation exportsto Europe the US Australia and Canada coupled with a strong order book.

Europe and the rest of world

The Company is expanding its European business beyond the UK and Germany a strategythat is expected to help report significant revenue growth. We are also targeting emergingmarkets having filed 531 registrations in these markets. We have received 350+ approvalsand intend to file another 121 more.

Australia

The Company is present in the attractive Australian market through its subsidiary Novawhich engages with retailers and pharmacies in marketing private label OTC and genericproducts in Oceania generating revenues worth Rs581.47 million in 2014-15.

Other opportunities

Marksans Pharma is attractively placed compared with peer mid-cap pharmaceuticalcompanies. We enjoy independent revenue streams - from OTC and R spaces in the UKlicensing and distribution revenues across UK-Australasia formulations business in theUS revenues from complex formulations across the rest of the world and underlying

formulation CRAMS contracts.

The Company is placed attractively at various stages of its knowledge curve across themarketing manufacturing generic molecule development and research functions. The Companycan leverage its strength in one stream across other ones graduating faster to the nextlevel.

Road ahead

Marksans Pharma is among the few export- oriented Indian pharmaceutical companies withUSFDA and UKMHRA-validated manufacturing facilities enjoying multi-year customerrelationships in some of the world's largest regulated pharmaceutical markets.

I am optimistic that this distinctive strategy will translate into robust sustainablegrowth across the foreseeable future enhancing value for those who own shares in ourCompany.

Regards

Mark Saldanha Managing Director