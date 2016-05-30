Marksans Pharma Ltd.

The Directors take pleasure in presenting the Twenty Fifth (25) Annual Reports alongwith the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2017.

Financial Highlights (H in Lakh) Particulars 2016-17 2015-16 Turnover 21584.00 35813.21 Profit before Depreciation & Amortization expenses 2758.03 10637.73 Non-recurring expenses and Tax expenses Less: Depreciation & Amortization Expenses 1500.16 1474.85 Non-recurring expenses - - Tax expenses 35.32 2014.33 Profit after Tax 1222.55 7148.55

Dividend

Your Directors have recommended a Dividend subject to approval of the Members at theensuing Annual General Meeting of C0.05 (5%) per equity share of Re. 1/- each anddividend of C7/- (7%) per preference share of C100/- each for the financial year ended31st March 2017. Total cash outflow on account of dividend payment including dividenddistribution tax will be C338.99 Lakh for the financial year ended 31st March 2017. TheDividend will be paid in compliance with applicable regulations.

Operations/State of Affairs of the Company

During the year 2016-17 your Company achieved turnover of C21584.00 Lakh with netprofit of C1222.55 Lakh as compared to turnover of C35813.21 Lakh with net profit ofC7148.55 Lakh in the previous year. During the year the UK business witnessed priceerosion on account of higher competition and adverse currency movement due to Brexit.

On consolidated basis your Company achieved turnover of C76716.13 Lakh with net profitof C951.88 Lakh as compared to turnover of C89332.62 Lakh with net profit of C7851.16

Lakh in the previous year.

In compliance with the Accounting Standard - 21 on Consolidated Financial Statementsthis Annual Report also includes Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial yearunder review.

Subsidiaries Joint Ventures and Associate Companies

i. Performance of Marksans Pharma (UK) Limited which operates in the European marketshas not been satisfactory mainly due to price erosion on account of higher competitionchannel consolidation government action on pricing/reimbursement and adverse currencymovement due to Brexit. ii. Marksans Pharma Inc. through its step down subsidiaryTime-Cap Laboratories Inc. which operates mainly in US and North America has performedwell. iii. Performance of Nova Pharmaceuticals Australasia Pty Ltd (your company holds 60%of the share capital) which operates mainly in Australia is satisfactory.

Pursuant to a Central Government's Circular dated 8th February 2011 the auditedaccounts together with Directors' Report and Auditors' Report of the subsidiaries namelyMarksans Pharma (U.K.) Limited Marksans Pharma Inc. and Nova Pharmaceuticals AustralasiaPty Limited are not being appended to the Annual Report. However a statement givinginformation in aggregate for each subsidiary including subsidiaries of subsidiaries areattached to the Consolidated Balance Sheet. Statement on the highlights of performance ofthe subsidiary companies and their contribution to the overall performance of the companyare given in Note No. 2.24 of the consolidated financial statements and forms part of thisreport.

Your Company has no Joint Ventures and Associate Companies.

Management Discussion and Analysis

A report on Management Discussion and Analysis covering industry structure anddevelopments financial and operational performance of the Company risks concernsopportunities threats and outlook forms a part of this Report.

Reserves

Your Company has not transferred any amount out of the profit of the year to theGeneral Reserve.

Share Capital

During the year under review there was no change in the Equity Share Capital of theCompany.

During the year under review your Company has redeemed150000PreferenceSharesofC100/-eachatpar.Accordingly Issued Subscribed and Paid-upPreference Share Capital has reduced from 1250000 Preference Shares of C100/- each to1100000 Preference Shares of C100/- each with effect from 31st March 2017.

The Company has not issued any equity shares with differ ential rights as to dividendvoting or otherwise during the year under review.

The Company has not issued ESOP or sweat equity shares to Directors or employeesduring the year under review.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP):

Your Company's Board comprises of 6 (Six) Directors of which 3 (Three) areNon-Executives Independent and 3 (Three) Directors are Executives.

a. Appointment / resignations of Directors:

During the year under review there is no change in the composition of the Board ofDirectors of the Company.

b. Retirement of Director by rotation:

In terms of Sffection 152 of the Companies Act 2013 Mrs. Sandra Saldanha (DIN:0021023) will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligibleooffer s herself for re-appointment.

c. Appointment / resignation of Key Managerial Personnel:

During the year under review there is no change in Key Managerial Personnel of theCompany.

Number of Meetings of the Board

The Board met 6 (Six) times in financial year 2016-17 on 30.05.2016 13.08.201612.11.2016 19.12.2016 06.02.2017 and 29.03.2017.

Policy on Directors Appointment and Remuneration

Your Company has in place a policy relating to nomination and remuneration of directorsas well as key managerial personnel and other employees formulated by the Nomination andRemuneration Committee. The Nomination and Remuneration Policy inter alia provides forthe following:

The Committee shall identify and ascertain the integrity qualification expertise andexperience of the person for appointment as Director in terms of Diversity Policy of theBoard and recommend to the Board his / her appointment.

For the appointment of KMP (other than Managing / Whole-time Director) or SeniorManagement a person should possess adequate qualification expertise and experience forthe position he / she is considered for the appointment. For administrative conveniencethe Managing Director is authorised to identify and appoint a suitable person for theposition of KMP (other than Managing / Whole-time Director) and Senior Management.

The remuneration / compensation / commission etc. as the case may be to the Managing/ Whole-time Director is determined by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee andrecommended to the Board for approval. Such remuneration / compensation / commissionetc. as the case may be is subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company and isin accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and Rules made thereunder.Remuneration of KMP (other than Managing / Whole-time Director) and Senior Management isdecided by the Managing Director based on the standard market practice and prevailing HRpolicies of the Company.

The remuneration / commission / sitting fees as the case may be to the Non-Executive/ Independent Director is in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013and the Rules made thereunder for the time being in force or as may be decided by theCommittee / Board / shareholders.

An Independent Director is not entitled to stock option of the Company.

During the financial year ended 31st March 2017 the remuneration paid to Dr. VinayGopal Nayak Whole-time Director has exceeded the permissible limit as prescribed underSffection 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act 2013 by C7952068.00 due toinadequacy of profit. The Company is in the process of complying with the statutoryrequirements prescribed to regularise such excess payment including seeking approval fromMembers and the Central Government as necessary. Pending such approvals the excessamount is held by the Whole-time Director in trust for the Company.

Evaluation of Performance of BoardCommittee and Directors

Performance evaluation of the Board as a whole the Committees of Directors and allindividual Directors including Independent Directors has been carried out for the yearunder review in accordance with the criteria framed pursuant to the provisions of theCompanies Act 2013 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations2015 and Guidance Notes issued by SEBI.

Performance Evaluation of each individual director including independent director

A questionnaire containing performance evaluation criteria was circulated to eachDirector including Independent Directors. The Directors filled-up the questionnairepertaining to other Directors (except for himself/herself) and submitted the same to theChairman of the Board for review.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee also carried out performance evaluation ofeach director of the Company for the year 2016-17. The evaluation of each director wasdone by all the other directors (other than the director being evaluated) in accordancewith the performance criteria suggested by the Committee and applicable SEBI GuidanceNote.

Performance Evaluation of the Board and Committees of Directors

The Board reviewed a questionnaire containing performance criteria for the Board andthe Committees of Directors. For the evaluation the Board took into considerationcomposition of the Board and Committees of Directors frequency of the meetingsattendance of each directors at the Board and respffective Committee Meetings dischargeof key functions and responsibilities prescribed under law effectiveness of corporategovernance practices in the Company integrity of the Company's accounting/auditing andfinancial reporting/control systems etc.

All the independent directors of your Company also had a separate meeting without theattendance of executive directors and management personnel and reviewed the performance ofthe Board of Directors as a whole the Chairman of the Board and the executivenon-independent directors during the year 2016-17. The independent directors have alsoreviewed the quality quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Companymanagement and the directors that was necessary for the directors to effectively andreasonably perform their duties.

The results of the above performance evaluations are satisfactory and adequate and meetthe requirement of the Company.

Declaration From Independent Directors

The Company has received necessary declaration from all the Independent Directors underSffection 149(7) of the Companies Act 2013 confirming that they meet the criteria ofindependence laid down in Sffection 149(6) of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 25 ofSEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.

Familiarization Programme For Independent Directors

The Company proactively keeps its Directors informed of the activities of the Companyits management and operations and provides an overall industry perspffective as well asissues being faced by the industry. Company's policy on the familiarization program forthe independent directors is available on the Company's website www.marksanspharma. com.

Committees of the Company

Currently the Company has five committees; The Audit Committee The Nomination andRemuneration Committee The Stakeholders' Relationship Committee The Corporate SocialResponsibility Committee and the Risk Management Committee. Details of the composition ofthese committees are given in the Corporate Governance Report sffection of this AnnualReport.

Policies

Your Company always strives to promote and follow the highest level of ethicalstandards in all its business transactions. SEBI (Listing Obligations and DisclosureRequirements) Regulations 2015 mandated formulation of certain policies for all listedcompanies. All the policies adopted by your Company are available on the websitewww.marksanspharma.com. These policies are reviewed periodically by the Board and updatedbased on need and new compliance requirement. Key policies that have been adopted by theCompany are as follows:

Name of the Policy Brief Description Code of Conduct for Directors & Employees The Code envisages directors and employees of the Company to observe in day to day operations of the Company Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading in securities The Code provides framework for dealing with securities of the Company by directors and employees of the Company Policy on Related Party Transactions The Policy regulates all transactions between the Company and its related parties Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy The Policy outlines Company's strategy to bring about a positive impact on society Whistle Blower Policy (Vigil Mechanism) The Policy provides for directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior actual or suspffected fraud or violation of the Company's codes of conduct and ethics Code of Practice and Procedure for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information The Code envisages fair disclosure of events and occurrences that could impact price discovery in the market for the Company's securities.

Details Relating to Deposits Covered Under Chapter V of the Companies Act 2013

The Company has not accepted any public deposits and as such no amount on account ofprincipal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the BalanceSheet.

Loans Guarantees or Investments

Details of Loans Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Sffection186 of the Companies Act 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

Research and Development (R&D)

Your Company is committed to continuously fund its R&D capabilities. One of theCompany's biggest strength lies in vibrant and productive R&D function that hascontinuously placed your Company ahead through consistent development of niche technologyprocesses and products. Your Company will continue to invest in R&D to keep pace withthe changing domestic and global scenario.

Your Company is setting up a new Research & Development Centre at Navi MumbaiMaharashtra with a view to foray into new segments respond to globally unmet therapeuticneeds enhance the Company's opportunity responsiveness and file a larger number of ANDAs.

Regulatory Compliances

Your Company's facilities in UK and USA are approved by UK MHRA and US FDArespffectively. During the year under review the Goa facility has gone through successfulGMP audit by UK MHRA and Australian TGA Authorities.

Particulars Regarding Conservation of Energy Technology Absorption and ForeignExchange Earnings and Outgo

As required under sffection 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 8(3) ofthe Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 the relevant information and data are annexed tothis report as Annexure - A.

Internal Financial Control Systems and their Adequacy

Your Company has in place adequate system of internal control and managementinformation systems which covers all financial and operating functions. These systems aredesigned in a manner which provides assurance with regard to maintenance of strictaccounting control optimum efficiency in operations and utilization of resources as wellas financial reporting protffection of Company's tangible and intangible assets andcompliance with policies applicable laws rules and regulations. Your Company has inplace a mechanism to identify assess monitor and mitigate various risks to key businessobjffectives. The Audit Committee has a process for timely check for compliance with theoperating systems accounting procedures and policies. Major risks identified by thebusinesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating action oncontinuing basis.

Information Technology

Your Company continues to make required investments in the Information Technology areato cope up with the growing information needs necessary to manage operations efficiently.Your Company has implemented state-of-the-art IT applications in automating the processesin Quality Manufacturing and R & D. Your Company has also invested significant amountof resources to build IT platform to de-risk manufacturing process and to adopt bestpractices in the industry. The implementations spread across Lab automation instrumentintegration and manufacturing execution systems. Your Company's virtually every aspffectof the business operations is carried out through SAP (Systems Applications and Productsin Data Processing) Enterprise Resource Planning.

Health Safety & Environment

Your Company is committed to ensure Safety and sound Health of the employees at thework place. Your Company is also committed to strengthen pollution prevention and wastemanagement practices for a safe and healthy environment. The Company's plants areenvironment regulations compliant.

Related Party Transactions

There are no material related party transactions during the year under review with thePromoters Directors or Key Managerial Personnel or their relatives.

All Related Party Transactions (with the subsidiaries) that were entered into duringthe financial year were in the ordinary course of business on arm's length basis andrepetitive in nature. These transactions are placed before the Audit Committee forinformation and are entered in the Register maintained under Sffection 189 of theCompanies Act 2013. The Audit Committee has granted omnibus (ad hoc) approval for RelatedParty Transactions as per the provisions and restrictions contained in the policy framedunder Regulation 23 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Company's Policy on RelatedParty Transactions is available on the Company's website www.marksanspharma.com.

Whistle Blower Policy/Vigil Mechanism

Your Company has in place a Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instance of fraud andmismanagement if any. Under the policy an effective vigil mechanism for directors andemployees has been established to report their genuine concerns actual or suspffectedfraud or violation of the Company's codes of conduct. Details of the Whistle Blower Policyare available on the Company's website www. marksanspharma.com.

The said mechanism also provides for adequate safeguards against victimisation of thepersons who use such mechanism and makes provision for dirffect access to the chairpersonof the Audit Committee. We confirm that during the financial year 2016-17 no employee ofthe Company was denied access to the Audit Committee. During the financial year

2016-17 there were no instance of any unethical behavior actual or suspicious fraudor violation in the Company's operational policies.

Risk Management System

Your directors are aware of the risks associated with the Company's business. YourCompany makes timely and regular analyses of various risks associated with the Company'sbusiness and takes corrffective actions for managing/mitigating the same. Your Company hasinstitutionalized the policy/ process for identifying minimizing and mitigating risksunder the supervision of the Risk Management Committee of the Company. The key risks andmitigation measures are also reviewed by the Audit Committee.

Corporate Social Responsibility

During the financial year 2016-17 your Company has not spent any amount towards CSR.Your Company understands its responsibility towards the Society Community Environmentand committed to spend sensibly after identifying right avenues for the purpose. YourCompany is continuously exploring various focus areas for its CSR activities and is alsoin the process of identifying NGOs working in the area of health and education to supportthem in their endeavors.

The particulars required to be disclosed pursuant to the Companies (Corporate SocialResponsibility Policy) Rules 2014 are given in Annexure - B annexed to this Report.

Disclosure Under Sexual Harassment of Woman at Workplace (Prevention Prohibition andRedressal) Act 2013

Your Company is fully committed to uphold and maintain dignity of women working in theCompany and has zero tolerance towards any actions which may fall under the ambit ofsexual harassment at work place. The Company has in place a Prevention of SexualHarassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at theWorkplace (Prevention Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013. Internal ComplaintsCommittees have been set up to redress complaints regarding sexual harassment at Mumbaioffice as well as Goa plant. All employees (permanent contractual temporary trainees)are covered under this policy. During the year under review your Company has not receivedany complaints related to sexual harassment at both the sites.

Significant and Material orders Passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts/tribunal whichwould impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

Change in the Nature of Business

During the year under review there is no change in the nature of Business of theCompany.

Material changes and commitment if any a_ffecting financial position of the companyfrom the end of the financial year till the date of the report.

There have been no material changes and commitments if any a_ffecting the financialposition of the Company which have occured between the end of the financial year of thecompany to which a financial statments relate and the date of this report.

Corporate Governance

Corporate Governance is an ethical business process to create and enhance value ofstakeholders and reputation of an organization. Your directors function as trustee of theshareholders and ensure long term economic value for its stakeholders. Pursuant toSchedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 a detailed report on Corporate Governance anda certificate from the Auditors regarding compliance with the conditions of CorporateGovernance is annexed to this report as Annexure - C.

Extract of Annual Return

The Extract of Annual Return as provided under Sffection 92(3) of the Companies Act2013 and as prescribed in Form No. MGT-9 of the Companies (Management and Administration)Rules 2014 is annexed to this report as Annexure - D.

Employees

The ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median employee's remunerationand other details in terms of Sffection 197(12) of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014is annexed to this report as Annexure - E.

The statement showing particulars of employees as required under Sffection 197(12) ofthe Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment andRemuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 is annexed to this report as Annexure -F.

Human Resources Development and Industrial Relations

The guiding principle of HR Policy at your Company is that the "IntellffectualCapital" and dedication of employees will help the Company emerge as a successfulplayer in this highly competitive scenario.

The recruitment procedure ensures that people with talent and the right skill sets areselffected. Nurturing of talent and a Performance Management System (PMS) is in place toensure that the coordinated efforts of our people lead to achievement of the BusinessGoals of the company.

Empowerment and a motivational package ensure that employees keep performing at peaklevels. The HR Policy is dirffected towards creating "Ownership of Goals" ateach level and synchronizing the efforts of all employees to achieve the company's qualityand business goals.

Development of skills through mentoring and training by our seasoned professionalsensures that the talent pool keeps expanding. The Leadership Role played by our seniorprofessionals helps to keep the next rung of leadership ready to take up the challengesthrown up by the global market.

The management helps the process of decision making by decentralizing and empoweringprofessionals to execute tasks in a speedy manner. The management fosters informationsharing and free exchange of ideas. Above all the sense of ownership and empowerment totake decisions helps the Company to adapt and be ahead of the competition in this rapidlychanging global environment.

The industrial relation at all the plant sites of your Company is cordial.

As on 31st March 2017 the Company's permanent employee strength was 717 (574 as on31st March 2016).

Directors Responsibility Statement

In terms of provisions of Sffection 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act 2013 yourDirectors confirm that: - in the preparation of the annual accounts the applicableaccounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to materialdepartures if any; - the directors had selffected such accounting policies and appliedthem consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so asto give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of thefinancial year ended 31st March 2017 and Profit of the Company for the period ended 31stMarch 2017; - proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequateaccounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 forsafeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detffecting fraud and otherirregularities;

- the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis; - proper internalfinance controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and wereoperating effectively;

- had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicablelaws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Audit & Auditors

Statutory Audit

Tenure of M/s. N. K. Mittal & Associates Statutory Auditors of the Company willcome to end at the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Your directors havedecided based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee to recommend the appointmentof M/s. V S Lalpuria & Company Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 105581W)as Statutory Auditors of the Company under sffection 139 of the Companies Act 2013.

The Board placed on record its appreciation for the services of the retiring AuditorsM/s. N. K. Mittal & Associates who have been Auditors of the Company for a long time.

The Auditors Reports do not contain any qualification reservation or adverse remark.

Secretarial Audit

Pursuant to Sffection 204 of the Companies Act 2013 the Board of Directors hasappointed Ms. Khushboo Bakul Gopani a Practicing Company Secretary (Membership No.29194Certificate of Practice No. 10560) as Secretarial Auditor to undertake Secretarial Auditof the Company. The report of the Secretarial Auditor is annexed to this report as

Annexure - G.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification reservation or adverseremark except three observations which are self explanatory.

Cost Audit

Your Company is a 100% export oriented unit and therefore it is exempted from audit ofits cost accounting records.

Appreciation

The directors place on record their appreciation for the contribution made by theemployees at all levels enabling the Company to achieve the performance during the yearunder review.

The directors also appreciate the valuable co-operation and continued support extendedby Company's Bankers Medical Professionals Business Associates and Investors who haveput their faith in the Company.

For and on behalf the Board of Directors of Marksans Pharma Limited

Mark Saldanha Mumbai Chairman & Managing Director Dated 11th August 2017 DIN: 00020983

Annexure A

Annexure to the Report of the Board of Directors

Particulars of Energy Conservation Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earningsand Outgo required under the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014.

A. Conservation of Energy a) Energy Conservation measures taken:

The Company continues with its policy of giving priority to energy conservationmeasures including regular review of energy generation and consumption and effectivecontrol on utilization of energy.

The following energy conservation methods were implemented during the year.

a) Intensified internal audit aimed at detffecting wastage and leakage of utilityCircuits.

b) Scheduled production to avoid usage of diesel during "Weekly PowerShutdown".

c) Optimisation of Agro Waste Fired Boilers. d) Optimisation in use of cooling waterpumps. e) Use of energy efficient pumps and motors. f) Chemical dosing of cooling/chillingwater system.

g) Installed energy efficient motors for chilling plant compressors.

h) Cold insulation ducting and HVAC system was checked and sffections redone.

i) Conducted compressed air audit. j) Optimised air compressor pressure. k) ReplacedFurnace Oil Boiler with Briquette Boiler.

b) Additional investments: a) Continuously install elffectronic devices to improvequality of power and reduction of energy consumption. b) Install efficient steam boilerburner. c) Harmonics and power factor improvements. d) Install energy saving lamps. e)Install VFD for air compressor motors.

c) Impact of above measures:

The adoption of energy conservation measures have resulted in considerable savings andincreased level of awarness amongst the employees. The energyconservationmeasureshavealsoresultedinimprovement of power factor and consequential tariffbenefits. These measures have also resulted into better quality of power reduction infossil fuel combustion optimal utilization of resources resulted in overall efficiencyimprovement and reduced consumption of fuel water and power resulted in lowering overallcosts.

d) Energy Consumption:

Particulars 2016-17 2015-16 1. Elffectricity (a) Purchases Units (kwhs) 8881920 9636420 Total Amount (H) 50196808.00 52119576.00 Rate/ Unit (H) 5.65 5.41 (b) Own Generation Through Diesel Units (in '000 kwhrs) 431.83 344.10 Units per Ltr of Diesel 3.70 3.70 Oil Cost/ Unit (H) 15.36 13.38 2. Agro Waste Consumption Qty (units in ‘000) 3451.70 4365.71 Total Amount (H‘000) 12198.40 14377.90 Average Rate 3.53 3.29

B. Technology Absorption

Research and Development (R&D)

1. Specific areas in which R&D carried out by the Company

Foray into Generic business and identification of few niche areas for productdevelopment mainly in dossier development post patent filing for regulated and emergingmarkets. The company is building a future by strengthening its research formulationthrough consistent investments in every aspffect of its R&D programs be its GenericsResearch or Advanced Drugs Delivery Systems (ADDS). The Generics R&D programscontinues to create meaningful product pipelines for formulations for the US European andother advanced and emerging markets.

2. Benefits derived as a result of above R & D

The year was a strong year for the company's R&D as the Company continued tobenefit from its consistent investments in research through increase in number of productsexported to US Europe and other regulated and emerging markets.

3. Future plan of action

Development of new and innovative products will lead to evolution of comprehensiverange of generics leading to Abbreviated New Drug Applications / Dossiers for filing.

4. Expenditure on R&D

The Company continues to benefit from the extensive Research and Development (R&D)activity carried on. During the year the Company has incurred expenses of R & Dnature for new product development and ANDA / Dossiers filing for regulated and emergingmarkets.

Expenditure on R&D

a. Capital expenditure Nil b. Revenue expenditure H453.09 Lakh c. Total H453.09 Lakh d. Total R&D expenditure as a percentage of total standalone revenue 2.04%

The Company is also setting up a new Research & Development centre at Navi MumbaiMaharashtra with a view to foray into new segments respond to globally unmet therapeuticneeds enhance the Company's opportunity responsiveness and file a larger number of ANDAs.

Technology absorption adaptation and innovation

1. Efforts in brief made towards technology absorption adaptation and innovation

Improvements in process parameters up-gradation of plant and systems facility workingsystems documentation and practices to international regulatory standards for Europeanand U.S. Market.

2. Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts.

Bio Fuel being substantially cheaper to Furnace Oil its usage will generate savings infuel cost. Also it will save time on steam generation and add to operator safety. Accessto highly regulated markets thereby increasing the sales volumes. Installation of newtesting equipment has substantially reduced dependency on external testing therebyreducing the overall operational time cycles. The same has also resulted in reduction inmanpower. Improvements in process parameters have reduced the percentage rejffection inthe process thereby reducing the wastage of costly raw material.

3. Imported Technology

Nil

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo

During the financial year 2016-17 the Company used foreign exchange amounting toH2112.21 Lakh (Previous

Year H7960.46 Lakh) and earned foreign exchange amounting to H20607.18 Lakh (PreviousYear H34179. 79 Lakh).

For and on behalf the Board of Directors of Marksans Pharma Limited