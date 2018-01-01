JUST IN
Marksans Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524404 Sector: Health care
NSE: MARKSANS ISIN Code: INE750C01026
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 35.35 -0.60
(-1.67%)
OPEN

36.10

 HIGH

36.40

 LOW

34.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 35.25 -0.70
(-1.95%)
OPEN

36.25

 HIGH

36.45

 LOW

34.70
OPEN 36.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.95
VOLUME 482935
52-Week high 58.25
52-Week low 34.25
P/E 168.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,447
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.35
Sell Qty 3700.00
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 3.13 167.54 33.37
Net Cash From Operating Activities -18.67 64.76 112.03
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -7.80 -177.34 -29.14
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 25.90 -51.83 51.28
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -0.57 -164.41 134.17
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.56 3.13 167.54
