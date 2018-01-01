JUST IN
Marksans Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524404 Sector: Health care
NSE: MARKSANS ISIN Code: INE750C01026
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 35.35 -0.60
(-1.67%)
OPEN

36.10

 HIGH

36.40

 LOW

34.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 35.25 -0.70
(-1.95%)
OPEN

36.25

 HIGH

36.45

 LOW

34.70
OPEN 36.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.95
VOLUME 482935
52-Week high 58.25
52-Week low 34.25
P/E 168.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,447
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.35
Sell Qty 3700.00
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
29-08-2017 Book Closure 21-09-2017 26-09-2017 Rs.0.0500 per share(5%)Dividend & A.G.M. Sc-Code: 624404
01-09-2016 Book Closure 24-09-2016 29-09-2016 Rs.0.1200 per share(12%)Dividend & A.G.M.
03-09-2015 Book Closure 26-09-2015 29-09-2015 A.G.M. & Rs.0.1200 per share(12%)Dividend
28-08-2014 Book Closure 20-09-2014 25-09-2014 Rs.0.1000 per share(10%)Dividend & A.G.M.
05-09-2013 Book Closure 21-09-2013 26-09-2013 A.G.M.
10-09-2012 Book Closure 22-09-2012 27-09-2012 A.G.M.
25-08-2011 Book Closure 24-09-2011 29-09-2011 A.G.M.
03-09-2010 Book Closure 24-09-2010 28-09-2010 A.G.M.

