Marksans Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524404 Sector: Health care
NSE: MARKSANS ISIN Code: INE750C01026
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 35.35 -0.60
(-1.67%)
OPEN

36.10

 HIGH

36.40

 LOW

34.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 35.25 -0.70
(-1.95%)
OPEN

36.25

 HIGH

36.45

 LOW

34.70
OPEN 36.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.95
VOLUME 482935
52-Week high 58.25
52-Week low 34.25
P/E 168.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,447
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.35
Sell Qty 3700.00
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
12-02-2018 Board Meeting Board Meeting on 12.02.2018
13-11-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsThis is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of ...
11-08-2017 Board Meeting Board Meeting on 11/08/2017
29-05-2017 Board Meeting Marksans Pharma Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Di...
06-02-2017 Board Meeting Marksans Pharma Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Di...
12-11-2016 Board Meeting Marksans Pharma Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Dire...
13-08-2016 Board Meeting Marksans Pharma Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Di...
30-05-2016 Board Meeting Marksans Pharma Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Dire...
12-02-2016 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
08-08-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
30-05-2015 Board Meeting Dividend & Audited ResultsMarksans Pharma Ltd has informed BSE that a me...
07-02-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
31-10-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
12-08-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
29-05-2014 Board Meeting Marksans Pharma Ltd. will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of th...
03-02-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
31-10-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
29-07-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
27-05-2013 Board Meeting Audited Results
14-02-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

