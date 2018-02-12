You are here » Home » » Marksans Pharma Ltd
Marksans Pharma Ltd.
|BSE: 524404
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: MARKSANS
|ISIN Code: INE750C01026
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|35.35
|
-0.60
(-1.67%)
|
OPEN
36.10
|
HIGH
36.40
|
LOW
34.85
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|35.25
|
-0.70
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
36.25
|
HIGH
36.45
|
LOW
34.70
|OPEN
|36.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.95
|VOLUME
|482935
|52-Week high
|58.25
|52-Week low
|34.25
|P/E
|168.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,447
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.35
|Sell Qty
|3700.00
|OPEN
|36.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.95
|VOLUME
|2155609
|52-Week high
|58.25
|52-Week low
|34.20
|P/E
|168.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,447
|Buy Price
|35.05
|Buy Qty
|5725.00
|Sell Price
|35.10
|Sell Qty
|3668.00
|OPEN
|36.10
|CLOSE
|35.95
|VOLUME
|482935
|52-Week high
|58.25
|52-Week low
|34.25
|P/E
|168.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,447
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.35
|Sell Qty
|3700.00
|OPEN
|36.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.95
|VOLUME
|2155609
|52-Week high
|58.25
|52-Week low
|34.20
|P/E
|168.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1446.88
|Buy Price
|35.05
|Buy Qty
|5725.00
|Sell Price
|35.10
|Sell Qty
|3668.00
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|12-02-2018
|Board Meeting
|Board Meeting on 12.02.2018
|13-11-2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsThis is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of ...
|11-08-2017
|Board Meeting
|Board Meeting on 11/08/2017
|29-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|Marksans Pharma Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Di...
|06-02-2017
|Board Meeting
|Marksans Pharma Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Di...
|12-11-2016
|Board Meeting
|Marksans Pharma Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Dire...
|13-08-2016
|Board Meeting
|Marksans Pharma Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Di...
|30-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|Marksans Pharma Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Dire...
|12-02-2016
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08-08-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30-05-2015
|Board Meeting
|Dividend & Audited ResultsMarksans Pharma Ltd has informed BSE that a me...
|07-02-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31-10-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12-08-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29-05-2014
|Board Meeting
|Marksans Pharma Ltd. will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of th...
|03-02-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31-10-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29-07-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14-02-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Quick Links for Marksans Pharma:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices