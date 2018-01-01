You are here » Home » » Marksans Pharma Ltd
Marksans Pharma Ltd.
|BSE: 524404
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: MARKSANS
|ISIN Code: INE750C01026
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|35.35
|
-0.60
(-1.67%)
|
OPEN
36.10
|
HIGH
36.40
|
LOW
34.85
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|35.25
|
-0.70
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
36.25
|
HIGH
36.45
|
LOW
34.70
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|51.93
|53.43
|53.43
|Reserves
|378.10
|369.27
|304.75
|Total Shareholders Funds
|430.03
|422.70
|358.18
|Secured Loans
|73.23
|40.62
|49.93
|Unsecured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Debt
|73.23
|40.62
|49.93
|Total Liabilities
|503.26
|463.32
|408.11
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|195.61
|184.48
|162.47
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.36
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|234.29
|231.44
|67.62
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|29.24
|43.74
|51.03
|Sundry Debtors
|154.80
|133.41
|124.63
|Cash and Bank
|2.56
|3.13
|167.54
|Loans and Advances
|32.30
|26.53
|27.81
|Total Current Assets
|218.90
|206.81
|371.01
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|23.80
|33.91
|80.08
|Provisions
|20.42
|38.49
|40.45
|Net Current Assets
|174.68
|134.41
|250.48
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|503.25
|463.32
|408.12
