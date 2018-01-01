JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marksans Pharma Ltd

Marksans Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524404 Sector: Health care
NSE: MARKSANS ISIN Code: INE750C01026
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 35.35 -0.60
(-1.67%)
OPEN

36.10

 HIGH

36.40

 LOW

34.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 35.25 -0.70
(-1.95%)
OPEN

36.25

 HIGH

36.45

 LOW

34.70
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 36.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.95
VOLUME 482935
52-Week high 58.25
52-Week low 34.25
P/E 168.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,447
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.35
Sell Qty 3700.00
OPEN 36.10
CLOSE 35.95
VOLUME 482935
52-Week high 58.25
52-Week low 34.25
P/E 168.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,447
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.35
Sell Qty 3700.00
Filter:

Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 51.93 53.43 53.43
Reserves 378.10 369.27 304.75
Total Shareholders Funds 430.03 422.70 358.18
Secured Loans 73.23 40.62 49.93
Unsecured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Debt 73.23 40.62 49.93
Total Liabilities 503.26 463.32 408.11
Application of Funds
Gross Block 195.61 184.48 162.47
Capital Work in Progress 0.36 0.00 0.00
Investments 234.29 231.44 67.62
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 29.24 43.74 51.03
Sundry Debtors 154.80 133.41 124.63
Cash and Bank 2.56 3.13 167.54
Loans and Advances 32.30 26.53 27.81
Total Current Assets 218.90 206.81 371.01
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 23.80 33.91 80.08
Provisions 20.42 38.49 40.45
Net Current Assets 174.68 134.41 250.48
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 503.25 463.32 408.12
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marksans Pharma: