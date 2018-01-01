You are here » Home » » Marksans Pharma Ltd
Marksans Pharma Ltd.
|BSE: 524404
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: MARKSANS
|ISIN Code: INE750C01026
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|35.35
|
-0.60
(-1.67%)
|
OPEN
36.10
|
HIGH
36.40
|
LOW
34.85
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|35.25
|
-0.70
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
36.25
|
HIGH
36.45
|
LOW
34.70
Filter:
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|215.84
|358.13
|405.59
|Operating Profit
|31.02
|112.58
|118.83
|Other Income
|6.83
|8.69
|3.09
|Interest
|3.44
|6.20
|13.11
|Depreciation
|15.00
|14.75
|9.03
|Profit Before Tax
|12.58
|91.63
|96.69
|Tax
|0.35
|20.14
|29.58
|Profit After Tax
|12.23
|71.49
|67.11
|Share Capital
|51.93
|53.43
|53.43
|Reserves
|378.10
|369.27
|304.75
|Net Worth
|430.03
|422.70
|358.18
|Loans
|73.23
|40.62
|49.93
|Gross Block
|195.61
|184.48
|162.47
|Investments
|234.29
|231.44
|67.62
|Cash
|2.56
|3.13
|167.54
|Debtors
|154.80
|133.41
|124.63
|Net Working Capital
|174.68
|134.41
|250.48
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|14.37
|31.44
|29.30
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|5.67
|19.96
|16.55
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.28
|1.72
|1.61
|Dividend (%)
|5.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Dividend Payout
|2.82
|5.79
|5.79
