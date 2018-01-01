JUST IN
Marksans Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524404 Sector: Health care
NSE: MARKSANS ISIN Code: INE750C01026
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 35.35 -0.60
(-1.67%)
OPEN

36.10

 HIGH

36.40

 LOW

34.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 35.25 -0.70
(-1.95%)
OPEN

36.25

 HIGH

36.45

 LOW

34.70
OPEN 36.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.95
VOLUME 482935
52-Week high 58.25
52-Week low 34.25
P/E 168.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,447
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.35
Sell Qty 3700.00
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 215.84 358.13 405.59
Operating Profit 31.02 112.58 118.83
Other Income 6.83 8.69 3.09
Interest 3.44 6.20 13.11
Depreciation 15.00 14.75 9.03
Profit Before Tax 12.58 91.63 96.69
Tax 0.35 20.14 29.58
Profit After Tax 12.23 71.49 67.11
 
Share Capital 51.93 53.43 53.43
Reserves 378.10 369.27 304.75
Net Worth 430.03 422.70 358.18
Loans 73.23 40.62 49.93
Gross Block 195.61 184.48 162.47
Investments 234.29 231.44 67.62
Cash 2.56 3.13 167.54
Debtors 154.80 133.41 124.63
Net Working Capital 174.68 134.41 250.48
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 14.37 31.44 29.30
Net Profit Margin (%) 5.67 19.96 16.55
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.28 1.72 1.61
Dividend (%) 5.00 12.00 12.00
Dividend Payout 2.82 5.79 5.79
