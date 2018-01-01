You are here » Home
» » Marksans Pharma Ltd
Marksans Pharma Ltd.
|BSE: 524404
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: MARKSANS
|ISIN Code: INE750C01026
|
BSE
15:58 | 12 Mar
|
35.35
|
-0.60
(-1.67%)
|
OPEN
36.10
|
HIGH
36.40
|
LOW
34.85
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
35.25
|
-0.70
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
36.25
|
HIGH
36.45
|
LOW
34.70
|OPEN
|36.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.95
|VOLUME
|482935
|52-Week high
|58.25
|52-Week low
|34.25
|P/E
|168.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,447
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.35
|Sell Qty
|3700.00
|OPEN
|36.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.95
|VOLUME
|2155609
|52-Week high
|58.25
|52-Week low
|34.20
|P/E
|168.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,447
|Buy Price
|35.05
|Buy Qty
|5725.00
|Sell Price
|35.10
|Sell Qty
|3668.00
|OPEN
|36.10
|CLOSE
|35.95
|VOLUME
|482935
|52-Week high
|58.25
|52-Week low
|34.25
|P/E
|168.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,447
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.35
|Sell Qty
|3700.00
|OPEN
|36.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.95
|VOLUME
|2155609
|52-Week high
|58.25
|52-Week low
|34.20
|P/E
|168.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1446.88
|Buy Price
|35.05
|Buy Qty
|5725.00
|Sell Price
|35.10
|Sell Qty
|3668.00
Filter:
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|80.03
|75.41
|52.39
|53.95
|64.58
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|0.15
|0.00
|Total Income
|80.03
|75.41
|52.43
|54.10
|64.58
|Expenditure
|68.52
|69.05
|44.55
|49.94
|50.99
|Operating Profit
|11.51
|6.37
|7.88
|4.16
|13.59
|Interest
|1.26
|2.50
|1.32
|1.08
|1.11
|PBDT
|10.25
|3.86
|6.56
|3.08
|12.48
|Depreciation
|2.59
|3.31
|3.81
|3.82
|3.76
|PBT
|6.92
|1.90
|1.62
|-1.39
|9.43
|Tax
|1.30
|0.58
|0.46
|-1.96
|2.34
|Net Profit
|5.62
|1.32
|1.16
|0.57
|7.09
|EPS (Rs)
|0.14
|0.03
|0.03
|0.01
|0.17
Quick Links for Marksans Pharma: