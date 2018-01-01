JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marksans Pharma Ltd

Marksans Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524404 Sector: Health care
NSE: MARKSANS ISIN Code: INE750C01026
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 35.35 -0.60
(-1.67%)
OPEN

36.10

 HIGH

36.40

 LOW

34.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 35.25 -0.70
(-1.95%)
OPEN

36.25

 HIGH

36.45

 LOW

34.70
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 36.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.95
VOLUME 482935
52-Week high 58.25
52-Week low 34.25
P/E 168.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,447
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.35
Sell Qty 3700.00
OPEN 36.10
CLOSE 35.95
VOLUME 482935
52-Week high 58.25
52-Week low 34.25
P/E 168.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,447
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.35
Sell Qty 3700.00
Filter:

Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 80.03 75.41 52.39 53.95 64.58
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.04 0.15 0.00
Total Income 80.03 75.41 52.43 54.10 64.58
Expenditure 68.52 69.05 44.55 49.94 50.99
Operating Profit 11.51 6.37 7.88 4.16 13.59
Interest 1.26 2.50 1.32 1.08 1.11
PBDT 10.25 3.86 6.56 3.08 12.48
Depreciation 2.59 3.31 3.81 3.82 3.76
PBT 6.92 1.90 1.62 -1.39 9.43
Tax 1.30 0.58 0.46 -1.96 2.34
Net Profit 5.62 1.32 1.16 0.57 7.09
EPS (Rs) 0.14 0.03 0.03 0.01 0.17
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marksans Pharma: