JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marksans Pharma Ltd

Marksans Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524404 Sector: Health care
NSE: MARKSANS ISIN Code: INE750C01026
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 35.35 -0.60
(-1.67%)
OPEN

36.10

 HIGH

36.40

 LOW

34.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 35.25 -0.70
(-1.95%)
OPEN

36.25

 HIGH

36.45

 LOW

34.70
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 36.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.95
VOLUME 482935
52-Week high 58.25
52-Week low 34.25
P/E 168.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,447
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.35
Sell Qty 3700.00
OPEN 36.10
CLOSE 35.95
VOLUME 482935
52-Week high 58.25
52-Week low 34.25
P/E 168.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,447
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.35
Sell Qty 3700.00
Filter:

Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.13 0.12 0.27
Current Ratio 1.84 2.03 1.66
Asset turnover ratio 1.14 2.06 2.77
Inventory turnover ratio 5.92 7.56 7.61
Debtors turnover ratio 1.50 2.78 3.42
Interest Coverage ratio 4.66 15.78 8.38
Operating Margin (%) 14.37 31.44 29.30
Net Profit Margin (%) 5.67 19.96 16.55
Return on Capital Employed (%) 2.67 16.62 20.21
Return on Net Worth (%) 2.30 13.47 14.57
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marksans Pharma: