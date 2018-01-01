You are here » Home » » Marksans Pharma Ltd
Marksans Pharma Ltd.
|BSE: 524404
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: MARKSANS
|ISIN Code: INE750C01026
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|35.35
|
-0.60
(-1.67%)
|
OPEN
36.10
|
HIGH
36.40
|
LOW
34.85
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|35.25
|
-0.70
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
36.25
|
HIGH
36.45
|
LOW
34.70
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|127.80
|118.53
|97.31
|136.43
|221.71
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.15
|6.69
|8.69
|0.00
|Total Income
|127.84
|118.68
|104.00
|145.11
|221.71
|Total Expenditure
|113.60
|104.49
|87.16
|112.71
|141.53
|Operating Profit
|14.25
|14.18
|16.83
|32.40
|80.18
|Interest
|3.82
|2.18
|1.26
|2.22
|3.98
|Gross Profit
|10.42
|12.00
|15.58
|30.18
|76.20
|Depreciation
|7.12
|7.58
|7.42
|8.42
|6.33
|PBT
|3.52
|5.71
|6.21
|21.96
|69.86
|Tax
|1.04
|0.38
|-0.68
|2.89
|17.45
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|2.48
|5.33
|6.89
|19.07
|52.41
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|2.48
|5.33
|6.89
|19.07
|52.41
|Equity Share Capital
|40.93
|40.93
|40.93
|40.93
|40.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|0.13
|0.17
|0.47
|1.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21.18
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.75
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19.75
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.25
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
