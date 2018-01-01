Marksans Pharma Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 127.80 118.53 97.31 136.43 221.71

Other Income 0.04 0.15 6.69 8.69 0.00

Total Income 127.84 118.68 104.00 145.11 221.71

Total Expenditure 113.60 104.49 87.16 112.71 141.53

Operating Profit 14.25 14.18 16.83 32.40 80.18

Interest 3.82 2.18 1.26 2.22 3.98

Gross Profit 10.42 12.00 15.58 30.18 76.20

Depreciation 7.12 7.58 7.42 8.42 6.33

PBT 3.52 5.71 6.21 21.96 69.86

Tax 1.04 0.38 -0.68 2.89 17.45

Net Profit/(Loss) 2.48 5.33 6.89 19.07 52.41

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 2.48 5.33 6.89 19.07 52.41

Equity Share Capital 40.93 40.93 40.93 40.93 40.93

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 0.06 0.13 0.17 0.47 1.28

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 21.18

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 51.75

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 19.75

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 48.25