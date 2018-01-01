You are here » Home » » Marksans Pharma Ltd
Marksans Pharma Ltd.
|BSE: 524404
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: MARKSANS
|ISIN Code: INE750C01026
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|35.35
|
-0.60
(-1.67%)
|
OPEN
36.10
|
HIGH
36.40
|
LOW
34.85
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|35.25
|
-0.70
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
36.25
|
HIGH
36.45
|
LOW
34.70
|OPEN
|36.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.95
|VOLUME
|482935
|52-Week high
|58.25
|52-Week low
|34.25
|P/E
|168.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,447
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.35
|Sell Qty
|3700.00
|OPEN
|36.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.95
|VOLUME
|2155609
|52-Week high
|58.25
|52-Week low
|34.20
|P/E
|168.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,447
|Buy Price
|35.05
|Buy Qty
|5725.00
|Sell Price
|35.10
|Sell Qty
|3668.00
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|207.83
|161.89
|291.00
|313.86
|233.98
|Other Income
|0.04
|6.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|207.87
|168.58
|291.00
|313.86
|233.98
|Total Expenditure
|182.11
|138.15
|192.05
|215.83
|160.43
|Operating Profit
|25.76
|30.43
|98.96
|98.02
|73.55
|Interest
|5.08
|2.36
|5.38
|11.61
|11.74
|Gross Profit
|20.68
|28.06
|93.57
|86.41
|61.81
|Depreciation
|9.71
|11.18
|10.36
|6.62
|6.69
|PBT
|10.44
|15.65
|83.22
|79.79
|55.12
|Tax
|2.34
|1.66
|16.82
|24.99
|4.85
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|8.10
|13.99
|66.40
|54.80
|50.27
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|8.10
|13.99
|66.40
|54.80
|50.27
|Equity Share Capital
|40.93
|40.93
|40.93
|38.53
|38.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|0.34
|1.62
|1.42
|1.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|18.78
|18.78
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.74
|48.74
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|19.75
|19.75
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.26
|51.26
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
