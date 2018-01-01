Marksans Pharma Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 207.83 161.89 291.00 313.86 233.98

Other Income 0.04 6.69 0.00 0.00 0.00

Total Income 207.87 168.58 291.00 313.86 233.98

Total Expenditure 182.11 138.15 192.05 215.83 160.43

Operating Profit 25.76 30.43 98.96 98.02 73.55

Interest 5.08 2.36 5.38 11.61 11.74

Gross Profit 20.68 28.06 93.57 86.41 61.81

Depreciation 9.71 11.18 10.36 6.62 6.69

PBT 10.44 15.65 83.22 79.79 55.12

Tax 2.34 1.66 16.82 24.99 4.85

Net Profit/(Loss) 8.10 13.99 66.40 54.80 50.27

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 8.10 13.99 66.40 54.80 50.27

Equity Share Capital 40.93 40.93 40.93 38.53 38.53

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 0.20 0.34 1.62 1.42 1.30

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 18.78 18.78

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 48.74 48.74

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 19.75 19.75

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 51.26 51.26