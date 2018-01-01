JUST IN
Marksans Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524404 Sector: Health care
NSE: MARKSANS ISIN Code: INE750C01026
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 35.35 -0.60
(-1.67%)
OPEN

36.10

 HIGH

36.40

 LOW

34.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 35.25 -0.70
(-1.95%)
OPEN

36.25

 HIGH

36.45

 LOW

34.70
OPEN 36.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.95
VOLUME 482935
52-Week high 58.25
52-Week low 34.25
P/E 168.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,447
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.35
Sell Qty 3700.00
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (MARKSANS) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 207.83 161.89 291.00 313.86 233.98
Other Income 0.04 6.69 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 207.87 168.58 291.00 313.86 233.98
Total Expenditure 182.11 138.15 192.05 215.83 160.43
Operating Profit 25.76 30.43 98.96 98.02 73.55
Interest 5.08 2.36 5.38 11.61 11.74
Gross Profit 20.68 28.06 93.57 86.41 61.81
Depreciation 9.71 11.18 10.36 6.62 6.69
PBT 10.44 15.65 83.22 79.79 55.12
Tax 2.34 1.66 16.82 24.99 4.85
Net Profit/(Loss) 8.10 13.99 66.40 54.80 50.27
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 8.10 13.99 66.40 54.80 50.27
Equity Share Capital 40.93 40.93 40.93 38.53 38.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 0.20 0.34 1.62 1.42 1.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 18.78 18.78
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 48.74 48.74
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 19.75 19.75
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 51.26 51.26
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
